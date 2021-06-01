Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Special Vibes

Special Vibes

Melodia blu

S2S inc.  • Джаз  • 2021

1

Special Vibes

Melodia blu

1:35

2

Drip Coffee Dynamics

Melodia blu

1:29

3

Sun up in the District

Melodia blu

1:51

4

Destination Omotesando

Melodia blu

1:59

5

Cup and Saucers

Melodia blu

1:54

6

Boba Rules OK

Melodia blu

1:46

7

Convo Concerto

Melodia blu

1:59

8

New York Coffee Club

Melodia blu

1:59

9

Only in Dreams

Melodia blu

2:12

10

Luscious Lounge

Melodia blu

2:12

11

Jolly Folly

Melodia blu

1:51

12

Our Time

Melodia blu

2:03

13

All Along the Pier

Melodia blu

1:44

14

Bar Hop in Belltown

Melodia blu

1:55

15

The Keys to a Get Going

Melodia blu

1:19

16

Coffee for the Soul

Melodia blu

1:20

17

Brew with My Bestie

Melodia blu

2:12

18

City Wide Symphony

Melodia blu

2:03

19

Excellent Time for Coffee

Melodia blu

2:17

20

Just in My Lounge

Melodia blu

2:13

21

A Beautiful Surrounding

Melodia blu

2:13

22

Big City Concerto

Melodia blu

2:17

23

I Never Thought I'd See Your Face Again

Melodia blu

2:07

24

Two Sugars for the Duke

Melodia blu

1:34

25

West Coast Tropicals

Melodia blu

2:13

26

Coffee in a Cozy Cafe

Melodia blu

1:58

27

Performance of the PM

Melodia blu

1:44

28

Saucer on the Steinway

Melodia blu

2:18

29

Sunny Vibes

Melodia blu

1:34

30

Ice Cream Improvisation

Melodia blu

2:12

