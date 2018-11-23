Your device does not support JavaScript!

Сборник
Постер альбома The Remixes (Water)

The Remixes (Water)

Various Artists

Phunk Traxx  • Электроника, Бег  • 2018

1

Childrens (Lewis Delay Remix)

Jean aitaPhunk InvestigationLewis Delay

6:11

2

Eye Of The Storm (Danilo De Santo Remix)

Chris CraigDaGeneralDanilo De Santo

7:44

3

Going To Detroit (Engi Remix)

Paul MendezEngi

5:07

4

Got It Do It (Felo Rueda Remix)

Dany CohibaFelo Rueda

7:13

5

Dark Island (Monococ Remix)

SwallenMonococ

7:10

6

Transmission (Bassfreq Remix)

Roberto de HaroBassfreq

5:23

7

Minimal Sentence (Patrick Hero Remix)

ModorPatrick Hero

7:05

8

Primal Existence (Anthony Tomov Remix)

EngiAnthony Tomov

6:27

9

Loafer (Cyberx Remix)

DJ FoxCyberx

7:21

10

Swazi (Lumc House Remix)

Joy MarquezLumc

6:47

11

Bitch (Stoked Remix)

AlvezStoKed

6:20

12

Colour Blind (Monococ Remix)

Porno PoltergeistPulse PlantMonococ

7:13

13

Dark Opening (Jean Aita Remix)

Carlo BrechJean aita

6:50

14

Juicy Bass (Eder Tobes Remix)

Levi PetiteRanchaTekEder Tobes

7:44

15

Barbarian (Mark Grandel Remix)

Cenk BasaranMark Grandel

6:16

16

Mayhem (Soul Brucke Remix)

Anton DjaneiroSoul Brucke

7:23

17

Calavera (Engi Remix)

Manuel HierroEngi

5:50

18

P:Machinery (feat. Lewa) (DJ The Fox Remix)

Highland SkiesLewaDJ Fox

7:54

19

Grandma (Renda Remix)

Dany CohibaJohn De MarkRenda

7:21

20

Wtf? (Vanity Crime Psychofiller Rmx)

Pulse PlantVanity Crime

6:11

