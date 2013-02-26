A Rare Live Recording Of Billie Holiday

Слушатели
Billie Holiday
1
Billie's Blues
2
Lover Man
3
Them There Eyes
4
My Man
5
I Cover The Waterfront
6
Crazy He Calls Me
7
Lover Come Back To Me
8
Detour Ahead
9
Strange Fruit
10
Drivin' Me Crazy
11
Ain't Nobody's Business If I Do
12
All Of Me
13
I Loves You Porgy
14
Miss Brown To You
There's No Business Like Show Business with Ella Fitzgerald & Billie Holiday, Vol. 2
There's No Business Like Show Business with Ella Fitzgerald & Billie Holiday, Vol. 1
Mr. Gershwin
There's No Business Like Show Business with Billie Holiday
Billie Holiday - Black'N'Blues
Jazz at the Philharmonic
