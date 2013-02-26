Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома A Rare Live Recording Of Billie Holiday

A Rare Live Recording Of Billie Holiday

Billie Holiday

Planet Blue Records  •  1964

1

Billie's Blues

Billie Holiday

2:53

2

Lover Man

Billie Holiday

2:25

3

Them There Eyes

Billie Holiday

1:40

4

My Man

Billie Holiday

3:24

5

I Cover The Waterfront

Billie Holiday

3:34

6

Crazy He Calls Me

Billie Holiday

2:11

7

Lover Come Back To Me

Billie Holiday

2:33

8

Detour Ahead

Billie Holiday

2:20

9

Strange Fruit

 🅴

Billie Holiday

3:26

10

Drivin' Me Crazy

Billie Holiday

1:31

11

Ain't Nobody's Business If I Do

Billie Holiday

2:58

12

All Of Me

Billie Holiday

1:41

13

I Loves You Porgy

Billie Holiday

3:05

14

Miss Brown To You

Billie Holiday

1:52

1

Billie's Blues

Billie Holiday

2:53

2

Lover Man

Billie Holiday

2:25

3

Them There Eyes

Billie Holiday

1:40

4

My Man

Billie Holiday

3:24

5

I Cover The Waterfront

Billie Holiday

3:34

6

Crazy He Calls Me

Billie Holiday

2:11

7

Lover Come Back To Me

Billie Holiday

2:33

8

Detour Ahead

Billie Holiday

2:20

9

Strange Fruit

 🅴

Billie Holiday

3:26

10

Drivin' Me Crazy

Billie Holiday

1:31

11

Ain't Nobody's Business If I Do

Billie Holiday

2:58

12

All Of Me

Billie Holiday

1:41

13

I Loves You Porgy

Billie Holiday

3:05

14

Miss Brown To You

Billie Holiday

1:52

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома There's No Business Like Show Business with Ella Fitzgerald & Billie Holiday, Vol. 2

There's No Business Like Show Business with Ella Fitzgerald & Billie Holiday, Vol. 2

Постер альбома There's No Business Like Show Business with Ella Fitzgerald & Billie Holiday, Vol. 1

There's No Business Like Show Business with Ella Fitzgerald & Billie Holiday, Vol. 1

Постер альбома Mr. Gershwin

Mr. Gershwin

Постер альбома There's No Business Like Show Business with Billie Holiday

There's No Business Like Show Business with Billie Holiday

Постер альбома Billie Holiday - Black'N'Blues

Billie Holiday - Black'N'Blues

Постер альбома Jazz at the Philharmonic

Jazz at the Philharmonic

Похожие альбомы

Постер альбома The Street Where All Began

The Street Where All Began

Постер альбома Reggae Dub

Reggae Dub

Постер альбома Nu Disco

Nu Disco

Постер альбома Nu Disco

Nu Disco

Постер альбома From the deep 2000

From the deep 2000

Racoon
2000
Постер альбома Rhythm in My Nursery Rhymes

Rhythm in My Nursery Rhymes