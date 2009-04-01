Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Walking The Line

Walking The Line

Tha Playah

Cloud 9 Digital  • Панк-рок  • 2009

1

Why So serious

Tha Playah

5:39

2

The Rule Of Cool (Art Of Fighters remix)

Tha Playah

5:12

3

Bounce Back

Tha Playah

5:12

4

Enter The Time Machine (Tha Playah mix)

Tha PlayahDJ Maddog

5:38

5

Bling Bling (DJ D vs Nitrogenetics Remix)

Tha Playah

5:52

6

Still Nr. 1

NeophyteTha Playah

4:59

7

Dicks, Pussy’s & Assholes

Tha Playah

4:55

8

Imperial

Tha PlayahEvil Activities

4:50

9

The Easy Way

Tha PlayahTommy Knocker

5:30

10

I’m In A Nightmare

Tha PlayahNeophyte

5:36

11

Adrenaline

Neophyte Records All Stars

5:32

12

Walking The Line

 🅴

Tha Playah

6:09

13

Mastah Of Shock (Angerfist Remix)

Tha Playah

5:58

14

Requiem Of The Fallen

Tha PlayahNosferatu

6:05

15

The Ultimate Project

NeophyteTha Playah

5:41

16

Hit 'Em (Evil Activities vs. The Viper remix)

Tha Playah

5:15

17

Negative

NeophyteTha Playah

4:42

18

Always Right

Tha PlayahMC Alee

6:27

19

The One

Tha PlayahNexes

6:06

20

Call My Name

Tha Playah

4:43

21

Great Success!

NeophyteTha Playah

3:53

22

My Misery

 🅴

Tha Playah

5:25

