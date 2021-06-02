Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Soul Jazz with Blues Music Vibes

Soul Jazz with Blues Music Vibes

Jazz Guitar Club, Jazz Music Collection

Relaxland Records  • Музыка мира  • 2021

1

Evening Backdrop Music

Jazz Guitar Club

3:17

2

Soul Jazz Music in the Evening

Jazz Music Collection

3:49

3

Sax in the City (Jazz and Blues)

Jazz Music Collection

3:09

4

Slow Blues Vibes (Jazz for Evening)

Jazz Guitar Club

4:28

5

Instrumental Jazz Beats

Jazz Guitar Club

3:44

6

Instrumental Jazz Guitar

Jazz Music Collection

4:32

7

Jazz Evening Music (Soft Mood)

Jazz Guitar Club

3:47

8

Jazz with Saxophone

Jazz Music Collection

3:17

9

Jazz Bar Music

Jazz Guitar Club

3:44

10

Jazz Blues Instrumental

Jazz Guitar Club

3:34

11

Jazz Bar in New Orleans

Jazz Music Collection

3:24

12

Jazz for Night (Soft Vibes)

Jazz Guitar Club

3:17

13

Night and Day (Slow Jazz Music)

Jazz Music Collection

3:46

14

Jazz and Blues Music (Sax)

Jazz Music Collection

3:36

15

Jazz Blues Music (Evning Jazz)

Jazz Guitar Club

3:39

