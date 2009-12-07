Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома IRM (Version Deluxe)

IRM (Version Deluxe)

Charlotte Gainsbourg

Because Music  • Поп-музыка  • 2009

1

Master's Hands

Charlotte Gainsbourg

2:47

2

IRM

Charlotte Gainsbourg

2:35

3

Le Chat du Café des Artistes

Charlotte Gainsbourg

4:01

4

In the End

Charlotte Gainsbourg

1:59

5

Heaven Can Wait

Charlotte GainsbourgBeck

2:40

6

Me and Jane Doe

Charlotte Gainsbourg

3:19

7

Vanities

Charlotte Gainsbourg

3:37

8

Time of the Assassins

Charlotte Gainsbourg

2:44

9

Trick Pony

Charlotte Gainsbourg

2:51

10

Greenwich Mean Time

Charlotte Gainsbourg

2:24

11

Dandelion

Charlotte Gainsbourg

3:15

12

Voyage

Charlotte Gainsbourg

4:01

13

La Collectionneuse

Charlotte Gainsbourg

5:15

14

Looking Glass Blues (Bonus Track)

Charlotte Gainsbourg

2:42

15

Heaven Can Wait (Chris Taylor Remix) (Bonus Track)

Charlotte GainsbourgBeck

2:15

