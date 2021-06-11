Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Orange Print

Orange Print

Larry June

The Freeminded Records / EMPIRE  • Хип-хоп  • 2021

1

From Uncle Herm, Pt. 3 (Intro) (feat. Herm Lewis)

 🅴

Larry JuneHerm Lewis

1:11

2

Tangible Assets

 🅴

Larry June

2:07

3

Wait On Me

 🅴

Larry June

3:12

4

6am In Sausalito

 🅴

Larry June

3:04

5

Intercepted (feat. Money Man)

 🅴

Larry JuneMoney Man

3:00

6

Organic Respect

 🅴

Larry June

3:06

7

You Gotta

 🅴

Larry June

2:52

8

Still Cookin

 🅴

Larry June

2:41

9

Grand Nash Chronicles (feat. Trae Tha Truth)

 🅴

Larry JuneTrae

4:08

10

Say Less

 🅴

Larry JuneDej Loaf

3:34

11

Escrows And Orange Juice

 🅴

Larry June

2:19

12

Iced Coffee

 🅴

Larry June

3:40

13

7 Mile Bike Ride (Outro)

 🅴

Larry June

1:46

