Battle Hymn of the Republic, Vol. 5

Various Artists
1
Navy Hymn
The New American Ensemble
2
National Emblem March
3
You're a Grand Old Flag
The New Sports Ensemble
4
This Land Is Your Land
Tami Briggs
5
American Made
The Oak Ridge Boys
6
How Mountain Girls Can Love
Georgia Class
7
Heart of America
8
Return to the Heartland
9
There Will Be Peace in the Valley for Me
Arnold HylesThe Rangers Quartet
10
All American Twist
The New Rock Ensemble
Giuseppe Verdi: Don Carlo
Les trois ténors de la Scala (1920-1930)
Il Trovatore
Lucia Di Lammermoor
Best of 40's and 50's, Vol. 27
Verdi: La Forza del Destino
