Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Meritage Best of Country: I Want to Be a Cowboy's Sweetheart, Vol. 2

Meritage Best of Country: I Want to Be a Cowboy's Sweetheart, Vol. 2

Various Artists

Meritage Music/SUGO Music Group  • Разная  • 2013

1

Home in San Antone

Van Howard

2:06

2

I Want to Be a Cowboy's Sweetheart

The Singing Cowboys

3:16

3

Farther Along

Willie Nelson

4:41

4

Riding the Midnight Train

Georgia Class

2:14

5

The Sound of Her Leaving

Josh Hilley

3:25

6

Runnin' with the Big Boys

Trish Smith

3:19

7

Freight Train Blues

The New Orleans Ensemble

2:36

8

El Paso

Clyde Ferrell Jr.

4:33

9

Missin' You

Phil Cohen

3:56

10

Sweet Colinda

Waylon Thibodeaux

3:04

11

She Cleans up Well

Richard Brobst

3:37

12

Sweet Auburn

The New Blues Revival

1:07

1

Home in San Antone

Van Howard

2:06

2

I Want to Be a Cowboy's Sweetheart

The Singing Cowboys

3:16

3

Farther Along

Willie Nelson

4:41

4

Riding the Midnight Train

Georgia Class

2:14

5

The Sound of Her Leaving

Josh Hilley

3:25

6

Runnin' with the Big Boys

Trish Smith

3:19

7

Freight Train Blues

The New Orleans Ensemble

2:36

8

El Paso

Clyde Ferrell Jr.

4:33

9

Missin' You

Phil Cohen

3:56

10

Sweet Colinda

Waylon Thibodeaux

3:04

11

She Cleans up Well

Richard Brobst

3:37

12

Sweet Auburn

The New Blues Revival

1:07