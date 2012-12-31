Be Welcome Be Warm

Слушатели
Various Artists
1
Gift of Love
The BoonesDebby Boone
2
God Bless the Children
B.J. Thomas
3
White Christmas
Steve Archer
4
Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas
Marilyn McCoo
5
Deck the Halls
David Huntsinger
6
O Come, All Ye Faithful (Adeste Fideles)
Jeff Smith
7
Christmas with Children
Chris Christian
8
Christmas Kind of World
Eric Champion
9
Little Drummer Boy
10
Greensleeves (What Child Is This?)
11
Joy to the World
12
Santa's Reindeer Ride
Amy Grant
13
My Christmas List
Aaron Edson
14
I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day
15
A Special Wish
B.W. Stevenson
16
Hot Christmas
17
The First Noël