Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Be Welcome Be Warm

Be Welcome Be Warm

Various Artists

YMC Records/Sugo Music Group  • Фолк  • 2012

1

Gift of Love

The BoonesDebby Boone

2:34

2

God Bless the Children

B.J. Thomas

3:10

3

White Christmas

Steve Archer

3:14

4

Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas

 🅴

Marilyn McCoo

6:34

5

Deck the Halls

David Huntsinger

1:23

6

O Come, All Ye Faithful (Adeste Fideles)

Jeff Smith

3:18

7

Christmas with Children

Chris Christian

4:12

8

Christmas Kind of World

Eric Champion

4:21

9

Little Drummer Boy

Eric Champion

5:58

10

Greensleeves (What Child Is This?)

Chris Christian

4:40

11

Joy to the World

David Huntsinger

3:19

12

Santa's Reindeer Ride

Amy Grant

1:40

13

My Christmas List

Aaron Edson

3:56

14

I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day

David Huntsinger

2:09

15

A Special Wish

B.W. Stevenson

2:55

16

Hot Christmas

Eric Champion

3:35

17

The First Noël

David Huntsinger

2:38

1

Gift of Love

The BoonesDebby Boone

2:34

2

God Bless the Children

B.J. Thomas

3:10

3

White Christmas

Steve Archer

3:14

4

Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas

 🅴

Marilyn McCoo

6:34

5

Deck the Halls

David Huntsinger

1:23

6

O Come, All Ye Faithful (Adeste Fideles)

Jeff Smith

3:18

7

Christmas with Children

Chris Christian

4:12

8

Christmas Kind of World

Eric Champion

4:21

9

Little Drummer Boy

Eric Champion

5:58

10

Greensleeves (What Child Is This?)

Chris Christian

4:40

11

Joy to the World

David Huntsinger

3:19

12

Santa's Reindeer Ride

Amy Grant

1:40

13

My Christmas List

Aaron Edson

3:56

14

I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day

David Huntsinger

2:09

15

A Special Wish

B.W. Stevenson

2:55

16

Hot Christmas

Eric Champion

3:35

17

The First Noël

David Huntsinger

2:38