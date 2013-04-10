This Land Is Your Land, Vol. 5

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Various Artists
1
American Made
The Oak Ridge Boys
2
Birmingham Jail
Clyde Ferrell Jr.
3
God Bless the U.S.A.
The New American Ensemble
4
Amazing Grace
John Dumas
5
America the Beautiful
6
This Land Is Your Land
Tami Briggs
7
Peace in the Valley
James BlackwoodBill ShawR.W. BlackwoodBill LylesJackie MarshallBlackwood Brothers Quartet
8
Stormy Horizons (feat. Charlie Louvin) [feat. Charlie Louvin]
Charlie LouvinGeorgia Class
9
Hard Times Ain't No Stranger (feat. Clay Buckner,Tim Smith,Jon Shain)
Clay BucknerTim SmithJon ShainPhil Cohen
10
Take Me out to the Ballgame
The New Sports Ensemble
11
Team U.S.A.
Chris Christian