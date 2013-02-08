Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Meritage World: Celtic & Early Music (Medieval England, Scotland & Ireland), Vol. 5

Meritage World: Celtic & Early Music (Medieval England, Scotland & Ireland), Vol. 5

Various Artists

SUGO Music Group  • Музыка мира  • 2013

1

The Flower of Magherally

Brocelïande

3:32

2

Jennie Stiven

Irish Tales Group

2:23

3

La Rousé Du Moy De May

Brocelïande

2:00

4

Bridget Cruise

AnneMarie O'Farrell

2:56

5

The Boatman

Margaret Davis

4:23

6

Onward the Afo, The Twister

The PeatFire Flame Duo

3:56

7

Reis Glorios, Alle Psallite

Margaret Davis

3:31

8

Lament for Coe W. Fischer

The PeatFire Flame Duo

1:49

9

Monaham Jig

Emily Cullen

2:23

10

Rondo Alla Dundee

The PeatFire Flame Duo

2:20

11

The Road Home

Irish Tales Group

2:48

12

St. Brendan's Voyage

The Paul Haslem Consort

4:00

13

Mo Ghile Mear

Aine Ni Dhubhghaill

2:25

14

Molly Mcalpin

Emily Cullen

2:43

15

Dumyat: Remembrance, Invitation Climbing

The PeatFire Flame Duo

3:37

1

The Flower of Magherally

Brocelïande

3:32

2

Jennie Stiven

Irish Tales Group

2:23

3

La Rousé Du Moy De May

Brocelïande

2:00

4

Bridget Cruise

AnneMarie O'Farrell

2:56

5

The Boatman

Margaret Davis

4:23

6

Onward the Afo, The Twister

The PeatFire Flame Duo

3:56

7

Reis Glorios, Alle Psallite

Margaret Davis

3:31

8

Lament for Coe W. Fischer

The PeatFire Flame Duo

1:49

9

Monaham Jig

Emily Cullen

2:23

10

Rondo Alla Dundee

The PeatFire Flame Duo

2:20

11

The Road Home

Irish Tales Group

2:48

12

St. Brendan's Voyage

The Paul Haslem Consort

4:00

13

Mo Ghile Mear

Aine Ni Dhubhghaill

2:25

14

Molly Mcalpin

Emily Cullen

2:43

15

Dumyat: Remembrance, Invitation Climbing

The PeatFire Flame Duo

3:37

Похожие альбомы

Постер альбома Pacific Blue (Musical Soundscapes)

Pacific Blue (Musical Soundscapes)

Постер альбома Пламя пылом

Пламя пылом

Постер альбома О ней

О ней

Постер альбома R&BAY VOLUME 2

R&BAY VOLUME 2

Постер альбома Pablo Kravitz

Pablo Kravitz

Постер альбома НА-НА

НА-НА

MASAI
2024