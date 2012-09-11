Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Contemporary Christian Music Series: His Hands, Vol. 6

Contemporary Christian Music Series: His Hands, Vol. 6

Various Artists

YMC Records/Sugo Music Group  • R&B и фанк  • 2012

1

Evermore

Debby BooneSteve Archer

4:01

2

If I Forget the Ones

Steve ChapmanDogwood

2:54

3

With Your Love

Chris Christian

3:00

4

Edge of Darkness

Rick Riso

4:32

5

Brotherly Love

Dan Peek

2:58

6

Gloria

Luke Garrett

3:13

7

Hold Me Holy Spirit

Jeff Smith

4:17

8

Look Up

Glen Allen Green

4:14

9

Let the Wind Blow

Dave Martin

4:18

10

Buffalo Creek

Steve ChapmanGenesis

3:28

11

Forever Love

Eric Champion

4:39

12

The Winning Side

Leeanza CornettArea Code

4:36

