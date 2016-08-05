Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Covered in Soul

Covered in Soul

Angie Stone

Goldenlane Records  • R&B и фанк  • 2016

1

These Eyes

Angie Stone

3:40

2

Smiling Faces Sometimes

Angie Stone

3:57

3

In the Air Tonight

Angie Stone

4:05

4

I Believe (When I Fall in Love It Will Be Forever)

Angie Stone

3:23

5

O-O-H Child

Angie Stone

3:05

6

Every 1's a Winner

Angie StoneEric Gales

4:14

7

Red, Red Wine

Angie Stone

2:56

8

Is This Love

Angie Stone

3:48

9

It's Too Late

Angie Stone

4:08

10

Wish I Didn't Miss You (Soul Sessions)

Angie Stone

4:02

11

Baby (Soul Sessions)

Angie Stone

5:01

12

Brotha (Soul Sessions)

 🅴

Angie Stone

3:56

