The Karaoke Channel - Sing Wild as the Wind Like Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
The Karaoke Channel
1
Wild as the Wind (In the Style of Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood) [Karaoke Version]
2
Wild as the Wind
Sentimental Journey (Karaoke Version)
The Karaoke Channel - Karaoke Hits of 1990, Vol. 8
The Karaoke Channel - Karaoke Hits of 1991, Vol. 9
The Karaoke Channel - Karaoke Hits of 1985, Vol. 4
The Karaoke Channel - Karaoke Hits of 1983, Vol. 4
The Karaoke Channel - Karaoke Hits of 1977, Vol. 3
Показать ещё