Альбом
Постер альбома The Healing Essence of Nature

The Healing Essence of Nature

The Healing Sounds of Nature

Outside Broadcast Recordings  • New Age  • 2015

1

Running Waters

The Healing Sounds of Nature

3:58

2

A Quiet Walk

The Healing Sounds of Nature

3:05

3

Birds at the Water's Edge

The Healing Sounds of Nature

4:00

4

Wings Around the Water

The Healing Sounds of Nature

3:48

5

Water Under the Bridge

The Healing Sounds of Nature

3:16

6

Evening Birds

The Healing Sounds of Nature

3:53

7

Water's Edge

The Healing Sounds of Nature

3:28

8

Chaffinch Brook

The Healing Sounds of Nature

3:52

9

Afternoon Stroll

The Healing Sounds of Nature

3:00

10

Water

The Healing Sounds of Nature

3:07

11

Riverside Birdsong

The Healing Sounds of Nature

3:51

12

Waterside Rest

The Healing Sounds of Nature

4:00

13

Birds in the Tree Tops

The Healing Sounds of Nature

3:13

14

Forest Water Birds

The Healing Sounds of Nature

4:02

15

Wings

The Healing Sounds of Nature

3:15

16

Sleep at the Water's Edge

The Healing Sounds of Nature

4:00

17

Bird Shower

The Healing Sounds of Nature

3:29

18

A Meeting of Streams

The Healing Sounds of Nature

3:55

19

Birds in the Morning

The Healing Sounds of Nature

3:14

20

Indigenous Birds

The Healing Sounds of Nature

3:50

21

A Bird Chorus

The Healing Sounds of Nature

3:05

22

The Birds in the Trees

The Healing Sounds of Nature

3:49

23

Evening in the Forest

The Healing Sounds of Nature

3:45

24

Morning Woodland

The Healing Sounds of Nature

3:28

25

Garden Rill

The Healing Sounds of Nature

3:43

26

In the Stream

The Healing Sounds of Nature

3:51

27

Rural Birds

The Healing Sounds of Nature

4:00

28

Riverbank

The Healing Sounds of Nature

3:46

29

Water Wheel

The Healing Sounds of Nature

3:12

30

Wet Feathers

The Healing Sounds of Nature

3:03

31

Midday Stream

The Healing Sounds of Nature

4:07

32

Park Birds

The Healing Sounds of Nature

3:54

33

Stream Sounds

The Healing Sounds of Nature

3:58

34

Birds of the Woods

The Healing Sounds of Nature

3:35

35

Birds by the Pond

The Healing Sounds of Nature

3:35

36

The Birds Above

The Healing Sounds of Nature

4:48

37

Woodland Opening

The Healing Sounds of Nature

3:53

38

Forest Streams

The Healing Sounds of Nature

3:46

39

Brook Rainfall

The Healing Sounds of Nature

3:33

40

Grove Birds

The Healing Sounds of Nature

3:24

41

Birds by the Waterside

The Healing Sounds of Nature

3:55

42

Feathers

The Healing Sounds of Nature

3:51

43

Birdsong at the Waterside

The Healing Sounds of Nature

3:55

44

Winding Wings

The Healing Sounds of Nature

3:37

45

Autumn Stream

The Healing Sounds of Nature

3:12

46

Calm Waterfront

The Healing Sounds of Nature

3:44

47

Sparrow Stream

The Healing Sounds of Nature

3:45

48

Picnic by the Duck Pond

The Healing Sounds of Nature

3:52

49

Natural Waters

The Healing Sounds of Nature

3:40

