Альбом
Постер альбома Cuddle Your Tired Soul

Cuddle Your Tired Soul

Radio Tibetan Meditation Music

Relaxland Rec  • Музыка мира  • 2020

1

Healing Energy

Radio Tibetan Meditation Music

3:36

2

Tibetan Buddhist Meditation

Radio Tibetan Meditation Music

3:12

3

Notice and Follow Your Breath

Radio Tibetan Meditation Music

3:33

4

Thoughts and Feelings That Arise

Radio Tibetan Meditation Music

3:34

5

Without Judgement

Radio Tibetan Meditation Music

3:52

6

Rain of Tranquility

Radio Tibetan Meditation Music

3:51

7

The Root Chakras of Energy

Radio Tibetan Meditation Music

3:46

8

The Birth of Caution

Radio Tibetan Meditation Music

3:50

9

Loving Heart Awakeness

Radio Tibetan Meditation Music

3:57

10

Look Into Source of Creativity

Radio Tibetan Meditation Music

3:51

11

Find the Center of Power

Radio Tibetan Meditation Music

3:16

12

The Blooming of the Lotus

Radio Tibetan Meditation Music

3:30

13

Internal Calm

Radio Tibetan Meditation Music

4:03

14

The Fire of Truth

Radio Tibetan Meditation Music

3:37

15

Spiritual Returns

Radio Tibetan Meditation Music

4:16

16

Touch the Soul

Radio Tibetan Meditation Music

3:31

17

Soft Breath Vibrations

Radio Tibetan Meditation Music

4:00

18

Drifting Away of Bad Thoughts and Energy

Radio Tibetan Meditation Music

3:31

19

Deep Healing Resonant Sounds

Radio Tibetan Meditation Music

3:34

20

Remain Present Consciously

Radio Tibetan Meditation Music

3:22

