Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома American Pride, Vol. 7

American Pride, Vol. 7

Various Artists

Meritage Music/SUGO Music Group  • Разная  • 2013

1

Simple Gifts

The New American Ensemble

3:26

2

God Bless America

Julianne R. Johnson

3:18

3

America and America the Beautiful

Tami Briggs

4:44

4

Yankee Doodle

The New American Ensemble

1:50

5

Gettysburg

The New American Ensemble

3:27

6

All American Twist

The New Rock Ensemble

2:20

7

Outlaw Billy

Clyde Ferrell Jr.

4:14

8

Love Was Just Another Word

America

2:33

9

Freight Train Blues

The New Orleans Ensemble

2:36

10

How Mountain Girls Can Love

Georgia Class

1:48

11

Amazing Grace

Blackwood Brothers QuartetJames BlackwoodBill ShawR.W. BlackwoodBill LylesJackie Marshall

1:54

12

Headin' Home

B.W. Stevenson

3:26

1

Simple Gifts

The New American Ensemble

3:26

2

God Bless America

Julianne R. Johnson

3:18

3

America and America the Beautiful

Tami Briggs

4:44

4

Yankee Doodle

The New American Ensemble

1:50

5

Gettysburg

The New American Ensemble

3:27

6

All American Twist

The New Rock Ensemble

2:20

7

Outlaw Billy

Clyde Ferrell Jr.

4:14

8

Love Was Just Another Word

America

2:33

9

Freight Train Blues

The New Orleans Ensemble

2:36

10

How Mountain Girls Can Love

Georgia Class

1:48

11

Amazing Grace

Blackwood Brothers QuartetJames BlackwoodBill ShawR.W. BlackwoodBill LylesJackie Marshall

1:54

12

Headin' Home

B.W. Stevenson

3:26

Похожие альбомы

Постер альбома Ballads Collection

Ballads Collection

Постер альбома Hello, The First Greeting: After That

Hello, The First Greeting: After That

Постер альбома And Autumn (with #AnNyeong)

And Autumn (with #AnNyeong)

Постер альбома Pure Garage II

Pure Garage II

Постер альбома Live at the Ventura Theater

Live at the Ventura Theater

Постер альбома Шоколадка

Шоколадка