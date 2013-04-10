Independence Day, Vol. 8

Слушатели
Various Artists
1
Battle Hymn of the Republic
The New American Ensemble
2
Amazing Grace
3
Gershwinesque
4
Remember Me
Georgia Class
5
I'm a Real American
Skip Haynes
6
Return to the Heartland
7
God Bless America
Tami Briggs
8
The Star Spangled Banner
The New Sports Ensemble
9
Going for the Gold
Chris Christian
10
Oh Didn't He Ramble
The New Dixie Assemblage
11
Trailboss
Clyde Ferrell Jr.
12
Moment of a Lifetime