Альбом
Постер альбома Independence Day, Vol. 8

Independence Day, Vol. 8

Various Artists

Meritage Music/SUGO Music Group  • Разная  • 2013

1

Battle Hymn of the Republic

The New American Ensemble

3:58

2

Amazing Grace

The New American Ensemble

3:49

3

Gershwinesque

The New American Ensemble

6:02

4

Remember Me

Georgia Class

4:07

5

I'm a Real American

Skip Haynes

3:42

6

Return to the Heartland

The New American Ensemble

2:48

7

God Bless America

Tami Briggs

4:25

8

The Star Spangled Banner

The New Sports Ensemble

1:46

9

Going for the Gold

Chris Christian

2:10

10

Oh Didn't He Ramble

The New Dixie Assemblage

3:49

11

Trailboss

Clyde Ferrell Jr.

3:22

12

Moment of a Lifetime

Chris Christian

2:04

