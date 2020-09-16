Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома That Special Day

That Special Day

Creative Jazz Composer

Relaxland Rec  • Музыка мира  • 2020

1

Sentimental Moments

Creative Jazz Composer

3:11

2

Our First Dance

Creative Jazz Composer

3:43

3

Saxophone for Lovers

Creative Jazz Composer

3:55

4

Deepest Emotions

Creative Jazz Composer

3:18

5

Taste of Slow Motion

Creative Jazz Composer

3:08

6

The Red of Your Lips

Creative Jazz Composer

3:37

7

Gentle Romance

Creative Jazz Composer

3:43

8

Dance at the Ballroom

Creative Jazz Composer

3:11

9

Midnight Kiss

Creative Jazz Composer

3:08

10

Eternity of the Night

Creative Jazz Composer

3:37

11

A Look at Dawn

Creative Jazz Composer

3:18

12

A Man in My Mind

Creative Jazz Composer

3:11

13

Lovely Date

Creative Jazz Composer

3:43

14

Parisian Sunrise

Creative Jazz Composer

3:37

15

Conversations Until the Morning

Creative Jazz Composer

3:11

16

Liquid Luck

Creative Jazz Composer

3:48

17

Romantic Waltz

Creative Jazz Composer

3:18

18

My Love Is Here

Creative Jazz Composer

3:43

19

I Reach for the Stars with You

Creative Jazz Composer

3:51

20

Sweet Improvisation

Creative Jazz Composer

3:42

