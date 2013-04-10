Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома You're a Grand Old Flag, Vol. 5

You're a Grand Old Flag, Vol. 5

Various Artists

Meritage Music/SUGO Music Group  • Разная  • 2013

1

God Bless the U.S.A.

The New American Ensemble

3:08

2

Amazing Grace

John Dumas

2:57

3

Peace in the Valley

James BlackwoodBill ShawR.W. BlackwoodBill LylesJackie MarshallBlackwood Brothers Quartet

2:42

4

This Land Is Your Land

Tami Briggs

3:20

5

America the Beautiful

The New American Ensemble

3:48

6

Just a Little While to Stay Wise

The New Dixie Assemblage

4:12

7

Birmingham Jail

Clyde Ferrell Jr.

3:41

8

Stormy Horizons

Charlie LouvinGeorgia Class

3:11

9

American Made

The Oak Ridge Boys

2:42

10

On the Bayou

The New Orleans Ensemble

3:00

11

Hard Times Ain't No Stranger

Clay BucknerTim SmithJon ShainPhil Cohen

3:03

12

Take Me out to the Ballgame

The New Sports Ensemble

2:26

