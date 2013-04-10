You're a Grand Old Flag, Vol. 5

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Various Artists
1
God Bless the U.S.A.
The New American Ensemble
2
Amazing Grace
John Dumas
3
Peace in the Valley
James BlackwoodBill ShawR.W. BlackwoodBill LylesJackie MarshallBlackwood Brothers Quartet
4
This Land Is Your Land
Tami Briggs
5
America the Beautiful
6
Just a Little While to Stay Wise
The New Dixie Assemblage
7
Birmingham Jail
Clyde Ferrell Jr.
8
Stormy Horizons
Charlie LouvinGeorgia Class
9
American Made
The Oak Ridge Boys
10
On the Bayou
The New Orleans Ensemble
11
Hard Times Ain't No Stranger
Clay BucknerTim SmithJon ShainPhil Cohen
12
Take Me out to the Ballgame
The New Sports Ensemble