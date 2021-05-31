Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Jewels of Silence

Jewels of Silence

Jonathan Mare, Anysia Mysti

Globe Music Production  • Музыка мира  • 2021

1

Jewels of Silence

Jonathan Mare

3:01

2

Throat Chakra - Throat - Vishuddha - Light Blue – 606 Hz

Anysia Mysti

3:31

3

123 Hz Natural Anesthetic

Jonathan Mare

3:51

4

Throat Chakra - Awakening Intuition – 384 Hz

Anysia Mysti

3:31

5

Erasing Stereotypes, Restoring Neural Connections

Jonathan Mare

4:04

6

Sacral Chakra - Sacrum - Swadhisthana – Orange – 456 Hz

Anysia Mysti

3:36

7

Root Chakra - Frees Us From Guilt and Fear

Jonathan Mare

3:27

8

Connects Us to an Inexhaustible Source of Energy 236 Hz

Anysia Mysti

3:36

9

214 Hz Correlates with the Solar Plexus

Jonathan Mare

3:36

10

237 Hz Harmonious Community and Harmonious Relationships

Anysia Mysti

3:52

11

Heart - Communication, Interconnection, Connection

Jonathan Mare

3:40

12

288 Hz Healing Damaged Tissues and Organs

Anysia Mysti

3:45

13

Resonate with the Heart Chakra

Jonathan Mare

3:48

14

215 Hz Frees Us from All Superficial

Anysia Mysti

3:47

15

Note "La" and the Third Eye Chakra

Jonathan Mare

3:29

