Jonathan Mare, Anysia Mysti
1
Jewels of Silence
Jonathan Mare
2
Throat Chakra - Throat - Vishuddha - Light Blue – 606 Hz
Anysia Mysti
3
123 Hz Natural Anesthetic
4
Throat Chakra - Awakening Intuition – 384 Hz
5
Erasing Stereotypes, Restoring Neural Connections
6
Sacral Chakra - Sacrum - Swadhisthana – Orange – 456 Hz
7
Root Chakra - Frees Us From Guilt and Fear
8
Connects Us to an Inexhaustible Source of Energy 236 Hz
9
214 Hz Correlates with the Solar Plexus
10
237 Hz Harmonious Community and Harmonious Relationships
11
Heart - Communication, Interconnection, Connection
12
288 Hz Healing Damaged Tissues and Organs
13
Resonate with the Heart Chakra
14
215 Hz Frees Us from All Superficial
15
Note "La" and the Third Eye Chakra
Massage and Deep Sleep
Stillness for Stress Relief
Deep Stage Meditation
Infinite Healing: Vibration Frequency, Positive Energy
Unlock Your Body's Natural Defenses Through Meditation and Relaxing Music
Gain Deep Insight to Make Progress Towards Your Goals Meditation Music
