Punkerluscious: The Singles, Vol. 14

Various Artists
1
She's Gone
The Sneezzbil
2
Special Olympics Pole Vaulter
Laengthengurthe
3
Silent Night
Hellbats
4
Bathing in Menstrual Waste
Pile of Maggot Infested Viscera
5
Suicide (Please Do)
Enzugiri
6
Spotless
Man Of Sorrows
7
Up in Your Guts
8
Ingestion of Hookworm Infested Diarrheal Sludge
9
Diagnosis
Freak in a Jar
10
El Burro Del Diablo
Screaming Condors
11
Humans Cloning Humans
Wake Up Dead
12
Wanderer
Sick City Daggers
13
Devil's Lettuce
Black Eyed Vermillion
14
Someone's Blood
Forever Dead!
15
Extinction Level Event