Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Punkerluscious: The Singles, Vol. 14

Punkerluscious: The Singles, Vol. 14

Various Artists

SUGO Music Group  • Разная  • 2015

1

She's Gone

The Sneezzbil

2:43

2

Special Olympics Pole Vaulter

Laengthengurthe

0:54

3

Silent Night

Hellbats

4:56

4

Bathing in Menstrual Waste

 🅴

Pile of Maggot Infested Viscera

1:26

5

Suicide (Please Do)

 🅴

Enzugiri

1:43

6

Spotless

Man Of Sorrows

5:23

7

Up in Your Guts

 🅴

Laengthengurthe

0:24

8

Ingestion of Hookworm Infested Diarrheal Sludge

 🅴

Pile of Maggot Infested Viscera

1:44

9

Diagnosis

Freak in a Jar

2:58

10

El Burro Del Diablo

 🅴

Screaming Condors

4:26

11

Humans Cloning Humans

Wake Up Dead

3:58

12

Wanderer

Sick City Daggers

1:59

13

Devil's Lettuce

Black Eyed Vermillion

2:49

14

Someone's Blood

Forever Dead!

3:35

15

Extinction Level Event

Wake Up Dead

5:00

1

She's Gone

The Sneezzbil

2:43

2

Special Olympics Pole Vaulter

Laengthengurthe

0:54

3

Silent Night

Hellbats

4:56

4

Bathing in Menstrual Waste

 🅴

Pile of Maggot Infested Viscera

1:26

5

Suicide (Please Do)

 🅴

Enzugiri

1:43

6

Spotless

Man Of Sorrows

5:23

7

Up in Your Guts

 🅴

Laengthengurthe

0:24

8

Ingestion of Hookworm Infested Diarrheal Sludge

 🅴

Pile of Maggot Infested Viscera

1:44

9

Diagnosis

Freak in a Jar

2:58

10

El Burro Del Diablo

 🅴

Screaming Condors

4:26

11

Humans Cloning Humans

Wake Up Dead

3:58

12

Wanderer

Sick City Daggers

1:59

13

Devil's Lettuce

Black Eyed Vermillion

2:49

14

Someone's Blood

Forever Dead!

3:35

15

Extinction Level Event

Wake Up Dead

5:00