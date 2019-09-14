2014-12-31 Aladdin Theater, Portland, Or (Live)

Слушатели
Hot Tuna
1
True Religion (Live)
2
Nobody Knows You When You're Down and Out (Live)
3
Second Chances (Live)
4
I See the Light (Live)
5
Brother Can You Spare a Dime (Live)
6
Sea Child (Live)
7
Trial by Fire (Live)
8
In My Dreams (Live)
9
Come Back Baby (Live)
10
Let Us Get Together Right Down Here (Live)
11
Candy Man (Live)
12
Jack and Jorma Sales Pitch (Live)
13
I Know You Rider (Live)
14
Serpent of Dreams (Live)
15
Hesitation Blues (Live)
16
Barbeque King (Live)
17
I'll Be All Right Someday (Live)
18
That'll Never Happen No More (Live)
19
Good Shepherd (Live)
20
Another Man Done a Full Go Round (Live)
21
Happy New Year 2015 (Live)
22
Bar Room Crystal Ball (Live)
23
Water Song (Live)
24
Search My Heart (Live)
25
San Francisco Bay Blues (Live)
26
I Am the Light of This World (Live)
27
Keep Your Lamps Trimmed and Burning (Live)
28
Encore: Embryonic Journey (Live)
2019-09-14 Revolution Hall, Portland, OR (Live)
2021-12-29 Freight & Salvage, Berkeley, Ca (Live)
2021-12-28 Freight & Salvage, Berkeley, Ca (Live)
2021-12-01 the Egg, Kitty Carlisle Hart Theatre, Albany, NY (Live)
1988-01-30 Rockfish Palace, Athens, Ga (Live)
1990-07-07 Lone Star Roadhouse, NY, NY (Live)
