Альбом
Постер альбома 2014-12-31 Aladdin Theater, Portland, Or (Live)

2014-12-31 Aladdin Theater, Portland, Or (Live)

Hot Tuna

Hot Tuna Ltd.  • Рок  • 2015

1

True Religion (Live)

Hot Tuna

5:21

2

Nobody Knows You When You're Down and Out (Live)

Hot Tuna

3:31

3

Second Chances (Live)

Hot Tuna

5:02

4

I See the Light (Live)

Hot Tuna

8:02

5

Brother Can You Spare a Dime (Live)

Hot Tuna

4:53

6

Sea Child (Live)

Hot Tuna

6:21

7

Trial by Fire (Live)

Hot Tuna

5:25

8

In My Dreams (Live)

Hot Tuna

4:00

9

Come Back Baby (Live)

Hot Tuna

5:04

10

Let Us Get Together Right Down Here (Live)

Hot Tuna

4:20

11

Candy Man (Live)

Hot Tuna

4:55

12

Jack and Jorma Sales Pitch (Live)

Hot Tuna

1:26

13

I Know You Rider (Live)

Hot Tuna

7:22

14

Serpent of Dreams (Live)

Hot Tuna

7:19

15

Hesitation Blues (Live)

Hot Tuna

5:59

16

Barbeque King (Live)

Hot Tuna

5:18

17

I'll Be All Right Someday (Live)

Hot Tuna

4:07

18

That'll Never Happen No More (Live)

Hot Tuna

4:45

19

Good Shepherd (Live)

Hot Tuna

9:40

20

Another Man Done a Full Go Round (Live)

Hot Tuna

4:17

21

Happy New Year 2015 (Live)

Hot Tuna

5:38

22

Bar Room Crystal Ball (Live)

Hot Tuna

7:27

23

Water Song (Live)

Hot Tuna

7:31

24

Search My Heart (Live)

Hot Tuna

5:05

25

San Francisco Bay Blues (Live)

Hot Tuna

5:08

26

I Am the Light of This World (Live)

Hot Tuna

4:07

27

Keep Your Lamps Trimmed and Burning (Live)

Hot Tuna

8:11

28

Encore: Embryonic Journey (Live)

Hot Tuna

3:20

