Альбом
Постер альбома Punkerluscious: The Singles, Vol. 17

Punkerluscious: The Singles, Vol. 17

Various Artists

SUGO Music Group  • Разная  • 2015

1

Breastfed Blood

 🅴

Pile of Maggot Infested Viscera

2:03

2

No One Came to Your Yard Sale

Laengthengurthe

0:57

3

To Hell with You

Stitch HopelessThe Sea Legs

2:17

4

Birthed from a Sewer Mutant

Pile of Maggot Infested Viscera

1:14

5

My Red Rocket Awaits You

 🅴

Laengthengurthe

0:06

6

The Frighteners

 🅴

Ugly

3:21

7

She Slipped in the Shower, Attending to Her Needs

Laengthengurthe

0:27

8

Moon Shinin' Licks

 🅴

The Ghost Storys

3:08

9

Defecating on the Dead

 🅴

Pile of Maggot Infested Viscera

2:56

10

Anally Raped with Megatron

 🅴

Laengthengurthe

0:21

11

Selfish

P36

3:10

12

Masturbation in Lactation

 🅴

Pile of Maggot Infested Viscera

1:53

13

My Mom Says I Can't Get Wet in These Clothes

Laengthengurthe

1:51

14

Meat Curtain Strangulation

 🅴

Laengthengurthe

0:06

15

The Thirst

Hayride To Hell

2:26

