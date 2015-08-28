Punkerluscious: The Singles, Vol. 17

Слушатели
Various Artists
1
Breastfed Blood
Pile of Maggot Infested Viscera
2
No One Came to Your Yard Sale
Laengthengurthe
3
To Hell with You
Stitch HopelessThe Sea Legs
4
Birthed from a Sewer Mutant
5
My Red Rocket Awaits You
6
The Frighteners
Ugly
7
She Slipped in the Shower, Attending to Her Needs
8
Moon Shinin' Licks
The Ghost Storys
9
Defecating on the Dead
10
Anally Raped with Megatron
11
Selfish
P36
12
Masturbation in Lactation
13
My Mom Says I Can't Get Wet in These Clothes
14
Meat Curtain Strangulation
15
The Thirst
Hayride To Hell