Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Carolina Gospel Quartets Vol. 2 (1936-1939)

Carolina Gospel Quartets Vol. 2 (1936-1939)

Various Artists - Document Records

Document Records  • Блюз  • 1997

1

Good News, The Chariot Is Coming

Bright Moon Quartet

2:38

2

Lord Send Thee

Bright Moon Quartet

3:17

3

Is Your Name Signed Down?

Bright Moon Quartet

3:16

4

You're Going To Need That Pure Religion

Bright Moon Quartet

2:47

5

I See The Sign Of Judgement

Bright Moon Quartet

2:54

6

Lord, I'm Goin' Through

Bright Moon Quartet

3:22

7

Dying Gambler (O Save Me Lord)

Bright Moon Quartet

3:13

8

You Can't Go Wrong And Get By

Bright Moon Quartet

3:12

9

Let The Church Roll On

Capitol City Four

2:39

10

Be Ready When He Comes

Capitol City Four

2:14

11

Fire Down Yonder

Capitol City Four

2:13

12

That's What's The Matter With The Church

Capitol City Four

2:02

13

Leanin' On The Lord

Capitol City Four

2:14

14

Climbing Up All Day

Capitol City Four

2:29

15

Nicodemus

Moore Spiritual Singers

2:46

16

Hezekiah

Moore Spiritual Singers

2:54

17

Moses

Moore Spiritual Singers

2:29

18

The Kings

Moore Spiritual Singers

2:53

19

Satan

Moore Spiritual Singers

2:23

20

Noah

Moore Spiritual Singers

3:13

1

Good News, The Chariot Is Coming

Bright Moon Quartet

2:38

2

Lord Send Thee

Bright Moon Quartet

3:17

3

Is Your Name Signed Down?

Bright Moon Quartet

3:16

4

You're Going To Need That Pure Religion

Bright Moon Quartet

2:47

5

I See The Sign Of Judgement

Bright Moon Quartet

2:54

6

Lord, I'm Goin' Through

Bright Moon Quartet

3:22

7

Dying Gambler (O Save Me Lord)

Bright Moon Quartet

3:13

8

You Can't Go Wrong And Get By

Bright Moon Quartet

3:12

9

Let The Church Roll On

Capitol City Four

2:39

10

Be Ready When He Comes

Capitol City Four

2:14

11

Fire Down Yonder

Capitol City Four

2:13

12

That's What's The Matter With The Church

Capitol City Four

2:02

13

Leanin' On The Lord

Capitol City Four

2:14

14

Climbing Up All Day

Capitol City Four

2:29

15

Nicodemus

Moore Spiritual Singers

2:46

16

Hezekiah

Moore Spiritual Singers

2:54

17

Moses

Moore Spiritual Singers

2:29

18

The Kings

Moore Spiritual Singers

2:53

19

Satan

Moore Spiritual Singers

2:23

20

Noah

Moore Spiritual Singers

3:13

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома Never Let The Same Bee Sting You Twice - Blues, Ballads, Rags & Gospel In The Songster Tradition

Never Let The Same Bee Sting You Twice - Blues, Ballads, Rags & Gospel In The Songster Tradition

Постер альбома Boll Weevil Here, Boll Weevil Everywhere - Field Recordings Vol. 16 (1934-1940)

Boll Weevil Here, Boll Weevil Everywhere - Field Recordings Vol. 16 (1934-1940)

Постер альбома Document Shortcuts Vol. 3 - My Babe

Document Shortcuts Vol. 3 - My Babe

Постер альбома Vocal Blues & Jazz Vol. 4 (1938)

Vocal Blues & Jazz Vol. 4 (1938)

Постер альбома Religious Music Vol. 2 (1923-1935)

Religious Music Vol. 2 (1923-1935)

Постер альбома Jazz & Blues Piano Vol. 2 (1924-1947)

Jazz & Blues Piano Vol. 2 (1924-1947)