Carolina Gospel Quartets Vol. 2 (1936-1939)

Various Artists - Document Records
1
Good News, The Chariot Is Coming
Bright Moon Quartet
2
Lord Send Thee
3
Is Your Name Signed Down?
4
You're Going To Need That Pure Religion
5
I See The Sign Of Judgement
6
Lord, I'm Goin' Through
7
Dying Gambler (O Save Me Lord)
8
You Can't Go Wrong And Get By
9
Let The Church Roll On
Capitol City Four
10
Be Ready When He Comes
11
Fire Down Yonder
12
That's What's The Matter With The Church
13
Leanin' On The Lord
14
Climbing Up All Day
15
Nicodemus
Moore Spiritual Singers
16
Hezekiah
17
Moses
18
The Kings
19
Satan
20
Noah
