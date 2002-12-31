Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Field Recordings Vol. 15 1941 - 1942 "Rock Me Shake Me"

Field Recordings Vol. 15 1941 - 1942 "Rock Me Shake Me"

Various Artists

Document Records  • Блюз  • 2002

1

The Boll Weevil

Asa Ware

1:05

2

I Love My Jelly Roll

David Edwards

2:21

3

Holler

Charley Berry

4:08

4

Interview

Charley Berry

0:50

5

Holler

Charley Berry

4:01

6

Interview

Charley Berry

2:25

7

Hitler Toast

Unidentified man

1:03

8

Rock Me, Shake Me

Manuel Casey

4:52

9

Witness For The Lord

Roxie Threadgill

2:45

10

I'm Goin' To Lean On The Lord

Roxie Threadgill

2:59

11

Done Taken My Lord Away

Mrs. Johnson

2:16

12

Rock, Daniel

Roxie Threadgill

2:04

13

Shout For Joy

Mrs. Johnson

0:53

14

You Got To Stand Your Test In Judgement

Roxie Threadgill

1:11

15

Low Down Your Chariot And Let Me Ride

Roxie Threadgill

2:48

16

Father, I Stretch My Hand To Thee

Mrs. Johnson

1:17

17

Interview

Sid Hemphill

4:41

18

The Roguish Man ( Part 2)

Sid Hemphill

2:38

19

The Roguish Man ( Part 1)

Sid Hemphill

5:46

20

Interview And The Strayhorn Mob

Sid Hemphill

6:31

21

The Boll Weevil

Sid Hemphill

5:42

22

Interview And Tuning Of Four Hole Quills

Alec Askew

2:49

23

So Soon I'll Be At Home

Sid Hemphill

1:44

