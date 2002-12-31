Field Recordings Vol. 15 1941 - 1942 "Rock Me Shake Me"

Слушатели
1
The Boll Weevil
Asa Ware
2
I Love My Jelly Roll
David Edwards
3
Holler
Charley Berry
4
Interview
5
6
7
Hitler Toast
Unidentified man
8
Rock Me, Shake Me
Manuel Casey
9
Witness For The Lord
Roxie Threadgill
10
I'm Goin' To Lean On The Lord
11
Done Taken My Lord Away
Mrs. Johnson
12
Rock, Daniel
13
Shout For Joy
14
You Got To Stand Your Test In Judgement
15
Low Down Your Chariot And Let Me Ride
16
Father, I Stretch My Hand To Thee
17
Sid Hemphill
18
The Roguish Man ( Part 2)
19
The Roguish Man ( Part 1)
20
Interview And The Strayhorn Mob
21
22
Interview And Tuning Of Four Hole Quills
Alec Askew
23
So Soon I'll Be At Home
I Get So Weary
