Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Karaoke Hits from the 1980's, Vol. 17

Karaoke Hits from the 1980's, Vol. 17

Karaoke - Ameritz

2013 Ameritz Music Ltd  • Инструментальная  • 2013

1

The Power of Love (In the Style of Jennifer Rush) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

6:02

2

America (In the Style of Neil Diamond) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:22

3

Love on the Rocks (In the Style of Neil Diamond) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:39

4

Big Spender (In the Style of Shirley Bassey) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

1:51

5

I Am What I Am (In the Style of Shirley Bassey) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:08

6

O Sole Mio (In the Style of Luciano Pavarotti) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

2:35

7

A Different Corner (In the Style of George Michael) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

4:28

8

The Way It Is (In the Style of Bruce Hornsby & The Range) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

4:37

9

Baby Jane (In the Style of Rod Stewart) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

4:46

10

Edge of Seventeen (In the Style of Stevie Nicks) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

5:24

11

Do You Hear the People Sing (In the Style of Les Miserables) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

2:08

1

The Power of Love (In the Style of Jennifer Rush) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

6:02

2

America (In the Style of Neil Diamond) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:22

3

Love on the Rocks (In the Style of Neil Diamond) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:39

4

Big Spender (In the Style of Shirley Bassey) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

1:51

5

I Am What I Am (In the Style of Shirley Bassey) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:08

6

O Sole Mio (In the Style of Luciano Pavarotti) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

2:35

7

A Different Corner (In the Style of George Michael) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

4:28

8

The Way It Is (In the Style of Bruce Hornsby & The Range) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

4:37

9

Baby Jane (In the Style of Rod Stewart) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

4:46

10

Edge of Seventeen (In the Style of Stevie Nicks) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

5:24

11

Do You Hear the People Sing (In the Style of Les Miserables) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

2:08

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома Sound of Silence (In the Style of Simon & Garfunkel) [Karaoke Version] - Single

Sound of Silence (In the Style of Simon & Garfunkel) [Karaoke Version] - Single

Постер альбома Midas Touch (In the Style of Midnight Star) [Karaoke Version] - Single

Midas Touch (In the Style of Midnight Star) [Karaoke Version] - Single

Постер альбома When Doves Cry (In the Style of Prince) [Karaoke Version] - Single

When Doves Cry (In the Style of Prince) [Karaoke Version] - Single

Постер альбома If There's Any Justice (In the Style of Lemar) [Karaoke Version] - Single

If There's Any Justice (In the Style of Lemar) [Karaoke Version] - Single

Постер альбома Unwritten (In the Style of Natasha Bedingfield) [Karaoke Version] - Single

Unwritten (In the Style of Natasha Bedingfield) [Karaoke Version] - Single

Постер альбома Spooky (In the Style of Peter Grant) [Karaoke Version] - Single

Spooky (In the Style of Peter Grant) [Karaoke Version] - Single