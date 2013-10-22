Karaoke Hits from the 2000's, Vol. 9

Слушатели
Karaoke - Ameritz
1
Grace (In the Style of Barleycorn) [Karaoke Version]
2
Hero (In the Style of the X Factor Finalists) [Karaoke Version]
3
Womanizer (In the Style of Britney Spears) [Karaoke Version]
4
If He Should Ever Leave You (In the Style of Tom Jones) [Karaoke Version]
5
Times Like These (In the Style of Glen Campbell) [Karaoke Version]
6
The Boy Does Nothing (In the Style of Alesha Dixon) [Karaoke Version]
7
Rain on Your Parade (In the Style of Duffy) [Karaoke Version]
8
I Hate This Part (In the Style of the Pussycat Dolls) [Karaoke Version]
9
Greatest Day (In the Style of Take That) [Karaoke Version]
10
Don't Believe in Love (In the Style of Dido) [Karaoke Version]
11
Keeps Getting Better (In the Style of Christina Aguilera) [Karaoke Version]
12
With or Without You (In the Style of Diana Vickers) [Karaoke Version]
13
What About Us? (In the Style of John Barrowman) [Karaoke Version]
14
Run (In the Style of Leona Lewis) [Karaoke Version]
15
Run (In the Style of Snow Patrol) [Karaoke Version]
16
Chinese Democracy (In the Style of Guns N' Roses) [Karaoke Version]
17
Breakeven (In the Style of the Script) [Karaoke Version]
18
Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It) [In the Style of Beyonce] [Karaoke Version]
19
Only Ones Who Know (In the Style of Tony Christie) [Karaoke Version]
20
Creative (In the Style of Leon Jackson) [Karaoke Version]
Sound of Silence (In the Style of Simon & Garfunkel) [Karaoke Version] - Single
Midas Touch (In the Style of Midnight Star) [Karaoke Version] - Single
When Doves Cry (In the Style of Prince) [Karaoke Version] - Single
If There's Any Justice (In the Style of Lemar) [Karaoke Version] - Single
Unwritten (In the Style of Natasha Bedingfield) [Karaoke Version] - Single
Spooky (In the Style of Peter Grant) [Karaoke Version] - Single
