Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Karaoke - Vocal Hits for Girls, Vol. 14

Karaoke - Vocal Hits for Girls, Vol. 14

Karaoke - Ameritz

2013 Ameritz Music Ltd  • Инструментальная  • 2013

1

Big Spender (In the Style of Shirley Bassey) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

1:51

2

You're so Vain (In the Style of Carly Simon) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

4:25

3

This Is My Life (In the Style of Shirley Bassey) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:54

4

Talking in Your Sleep (In the Style of Crystal Gayle) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

2:58

5

Nobody Does It Like Me (In the Style of Shirley Bassey) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

2:28

6

You're My World (In the Style of Cilla Black) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:00

7

Jambalaya (On the Bayou) [In the Style of Carpenters] [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:40

8

I Am What I Am (In the Style of Shirley Bassey) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:08

9

Not While I'm Around (In the Style of Barbra Streisand) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:52

10

I'm Not That Girl (In the Style of Kerry Ellis) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:37

11

The a Team (In the Style of Birdy) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

5:24

1

Big Spender (In the Style of Shirley Bassey) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

1:51

2

You're so Vain (In the Style of Carly Simon) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

4:25

3

This Is My Life (In the Style of Shirley Bassey) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:54

4

Talking in Your Sleep (In the Style of Crystal Gayle) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

2:58

5

Nobody Does It Like Me (In the Style of Shirley Bassey) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

2:28

6

You're My World (In the Style of Cilla Black) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:00

7

Jambalaya (On the Bayou) [In the Style of Carpenters] [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:40

8

I Am What I Am (In the Style of Shirley Bassey) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:08

9

Not While I'm Around (In the Style of Barbra Streisand) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:52

10

I'm Not That Girl (In the Style of Kerry Ellis) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:37

11

The a Team (In the Style of Birdy) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

5:24

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома Sound of Silence (In the Style of Simon & Garfunkel) [Karaoke Version] - Single

Sound of Silence (In the Style of Simon & Garfunkel) [Karaoke Version] - Single

Постер альбома Midas Touch (In the Style of Midnight Star) [Karaoke Version] - Single

Midas Touch (In the Style of Midnight Star) [Karaoke Version] - Single

Постер альбома When Doves Cry (In the Style of Prince) [Karaoke Version] - Single

When Doves Cry (In the Style of Prince) [Karaoke Version] - Single

Постер альбома If There's Any Justice (In the Style of Lemar) [Karaoke Version] - Single

If There's Any Justice (In the Style of Lemar) [Karaoke Version] - Single

Постер альбома Unwritten (In the Style of Natasha Bedingfield) [Karaoke Version] - Single

Unwritten (In the Style of Natasha Bedingfield) [Karaoke Version] - Single

Постер альбома Spooky (In the Style of Peter Grant) [Karaoke Version] - Single

Spooky (In the Style of Peter Grant) [Karaoke Version] - Single