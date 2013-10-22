Karaoke Hits from the 1970's, Vol. 11

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Karaoke - Ameritz
1
Le Freak (In the Style of Chic) [Karaoke Version]
2
Gimme Gimme Gimme (A Man After Midnight) [In the Style of Mamma Mia! - The Movie] [Karaoke Version]
3
Voulez-Vous (In the Style of Abba) [Karaoke Version]
4
Three Times a Lady (In the Style of Kenny Rogers) [Karaoke Version]
5
Summertime (In the Style of Olivia Newton John) [Karaoke Version]
6
Singing in the Rain (In the Style of Sammy Davis Jr) [Karaoke Version]
7
Caroline (In the Style of Status Quo) [Karaoke Version]
8
Nutbush City Limits (In the Style of Tina Turner) [Karaoke Version]
9
Sir Duke (In the Style of Stevie Wonder) [Karaoke Version]
10
Kung Fu Fighting (In the Style of Carl Douglas) [Karaoke Version]
11
Moonraker (In the Style of Shirley Bassey) [Karaoke Version]
12
No Woman No Cry (In the Style of Bob Marley) [Karaoke Version]
13
Tiger Feet (In the Style of Mud) [Karaoke Version]
14
The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face (In the Style of Shirley Bassey) [Karaoke Version]
15
Brick House (In the Style of Commodores, The) [Karaoke Version]
16
Mull of Kintyre (In the Style of Wings) [Karaoke Version]
17
Too Hot (In the Style of Kool & The Gang) [Karaoke Version]
18
Y.M.C.A (In the Style of the Village People) [Karaoke Version]
19
Fat Bottomed Girls (In the Style of Queen) [Karaoke Version]
20
The Candy Man (In the Style of Sammy Davis Jr) [Karaoke Version]
Sound of Silence (In the Style of Simon & Garfunkel) [Karaoke Version] - Single
Midas Touch (In the Style of Midnight Star) [Karaoke Version] - Single
When Doves Cry (In the Style of Prince) [Karaoke Version] - Single
If There's Any Justice (In the Style of Lemar) [Karaoke Version] - Single
Unwritten (In the Style of Natasha Bedingfield) [Karaoke Version] - Single
Spooky (In the Style of Peter Grant) [Karaoke Version] - Single
Показать ещё