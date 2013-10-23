Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Karaoke - Rnb & Soul Hits for Girls, Vol. 9

Karaoke - Rnb & Soul Hits for Girls, Vol. 9

Karaoke - Ameritz

2013 Ameritz Music Ltd  • Инструментальная  • 2013

1

Rude Boy (In the Style of Rihanna) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:44

2

Sweet Dreams (In the Style of Beyonce) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:25

3

I'm Coming Out (In the Style of Diana Ross) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

5:25

4

Russian Roulette (In the Style of Rihanna) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:54

5

Saving All My Love for You (In the Style of Whitney Houston) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

4:21

6

You Bring Me Joy (In the Style of Anita Baker) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

4:26

7

I Only Want to Be with You (In the Style of Dusty Springfield) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

2:38

8

River Deep Mountain High (In the Style of Tina Turner) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:52

9

Halo (Hope for Haiti Now) [In the Style of Beyonce] [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:18

10

Ain't Nobody (In the Style of Chaka Khan) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

4:43

11

Empire State of Mind (Part I) [In the Style of Alicia Keys] [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:37

12

Smash into You (In the Style of Beyonce) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

4:31

13

Rasputin (In the Style of Boney M) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

4:40

14

Run to You (In the Style of Whitney Houston) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

4:23

15

Te Amo (In the Style of Rihanna) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:19

16

How Will I Know (In the Style of Whitney Houston) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

4:39

17

Wait Your Turn (In the Style of Rihanna) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:52

18

Hard (feat. Jezzy) [In the Style of Rihanna] [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

4:12

19

Telephone (In the Style of Lady Gaga & Beyonce) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:43

20

My Guy (In the Style of Mary Wells) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

2:51

1

Rude Boy (In the Style of Rihanna) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:44

2

Sweet Dreams (In the Style of Beyonce) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:25

3

I'm Coming Out (In the Style of Diana Ross) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

5:25

4

Russian Roulette (In the Style of Rihanna) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:54

5

Saving All My Love for You (In the Style of Whitney Houston) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

4:21

6

You Bring Me Joy (In the Style of Anita Baker) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

4:26

7

I Only Want to Be with You (In the Style of Dusty Springfield) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

2:38

8

River Deep Mountain High (In the Style of Tina Turner) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:52

9

Halo (Hope for Haiti Now) [In the Style of Beyonce] [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:18

10

Ain't Nobody (In the Style of Chaka Khan) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

4:43

11

Empire State of Mind (Part I) [In the Style of Alicia Keys] [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:37

12

Smash into You (In the Style of Beyonce) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

4:31

13

Rasputin (In the Style of Boney M) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

4:40

14

Run to You (In the Style of Whitney Houston) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

4:23

15

Te Amo (In the Style of Rihanna) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:19

16

How Will I Know (In the Style of Whitney Houston) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

4:39

17

Wait Your Turn (In the Style of Rihanna) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:52

18

Hard (feat. Jezzy) [In the Style of Rihanna] [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

4:12

19

Telephone (In the Style of Lady Gaga & Beyonce) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:43

20

My Guy (In the Style of Mary Wells) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

2:51

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома Sound of Silence (In the Style of Simon & Garfunkel) [Karaoke Version] - Single

Sound of Silence (In the Style of Simon & Garfunkel) [Karaoke Version] - Single

Постер альбома Midas Touch (In the Style of Midnight Star) [Karaoke Version] - Single

Midas Touch (In the Style of Midnight Star) [Karaoke Version] - Single

Постер альбома When Doves Cry (In the Style of Prince) [Karaoke Version] - Single

When Doves Cry (In the Style of Prince) [Karaoke Version] - Single

Постер альбома If There's Any Justice (In the Style of Lemar) [Karaoke Version] - Single

If There's Any Justice (In the Style of Lemar) [Karaoke Version] - Single

Постер альбома Unwritten (In the Style of Natasha Bedingfield) [Karaoke Version] - Single

Unwritten (In the Style of Natasha Bedingfield) [Karaoke Version] - Single

Постер альбома Spooky (In the Style of Peter Grant) [Karaoke Version] - Single

Spooky (In the Style of Peter Grant) [Karaoke Version] - Single