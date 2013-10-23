Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Karaoke - Pop Hits for Girls, Vol. 5

Karaoke - Pop Hits for Girls, Vol. 5

Karaoke - Ameritz

2013 Ameritz Music Ltd  • Инструментальная  • 2013

1

Jump (For My Love) [In the Style of Girls Aloud] [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:35

2

Impossible (In the Style of Christina Aguilera) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:50

3

La Isla Bonita (In the Style of Madonna) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:43

4

I'm Ok (In the Style of Christina Aguilera) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

5:24

5

I'm with You (In the Style of Avril Lavigne) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:48

6

In All the Right Places (In the Style of Lisa Stansfield) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

4:59

7

Innocent Eyes (In the Style of Delta Goodrem) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:50

8

It Might as Well Rain Until September (In the Style of Carole King) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

2:24

9

It's Not Right but It's Ok (In the Style of Whitney Houston) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

4:11

10

It's Ok (In the Style of Atomic Kitten) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:20

11

I Cried for You (In the Style of Katie Melua) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:35

12

I've Got You (In the Style of Martine Mccutcheon) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:33

13

Joe Le Taxi (In the Style of Vanessa Paradis) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:30

14

Just a Step from Heaven (In the Style of Eternal) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

4:11

15

Ladies Night (In the Style of Atomic Kitten) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:06

16

Last Goodbye (In the Style of Atomic Kitten) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:14

17

Lately (In the Style of Samantha Mumba) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:58

18

Leave (Get Out) [In the Style of Jojo] [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:56

19

Life for Rent (In the Style of Dido) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:38

20

Lift Me Up (In the Style of Geri Halliwell) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:50

