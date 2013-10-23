Karaoke - Pop Hits for Girls, Vol. 5

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Karaoke - Ameritz
1
Jump (For My Love) [In the Style of Girls Aloud] [Karaoke Version]
2
Impossible (In the Style of Christina Aguilera) [Karaoke Version]
3
La Isla Bonita (In the Style of Madonna) [Karaoke Version]
4
I'm Ok (In the Style of Christina Aguilera) [Karaoke Version]
5
I'm with You (In the Style of Avril Lavigne) [Karaoke Version]
6
In All the Right Places (In the Style of Lisa Stansfield) [Karaoke Version]
7
Innocent Eyes (In the Style of Delta Goodrem) [Karaoke Version]
8
It Might as Well Rain Until September (In the Style of Carole King) [Karaoke Version]
9
It's Not Right but It's Ok (In the Style of Whitney Houston) [Karaoke Version]
10
It's Ok (In the Style of Atomic Kitten) [Karaoke Version]
11
I Cried for You (In the Style of Katie Melua) [Karaoke Version]
12
I've Got You (In the Style of Martine Mccutcheon) [Karaoke Version]
13
Joe Le Taxi (In the Style of Vanessa Paradis) [Karaoke Version]
14
Just a Step from Heaven (In the Style of Eternal) [Karaoke Version]
15
Ladies Night (In the Style of Atomic Kitten) [Karaoke Version]
16
Last Goodbye (In the Style of Atomic Kitten) [Karaoke Version]
17
Lately (In the Style of Samantha Mumba) [Karaoke Version]
18
Leave (Get Out) [In the Style of Jojo] [Karaoke Version]
19
Life for Rent (In the Style of Dido) [Karaoke Version]
20
Lift Me Up (In the Style of Geri Halliwell) [Karaoke Version]
Sound of Silence (In the Style of Simon & Garfunkel) [Karaoke Version] - Single
Midas Touch (In the Style of Midnight Star) [Karaoke Version] - Single
When Doves Cry (In the Style of Prince) [Karaoke Version] - Single
If There's Any Justice (In the Style of Lemar) [Karaoke Version] - Single
Unwritten (In the Style of Natasha Bedingfield) [Karaoke Version] - Single
Spooky (In the Style of Peter Grant) [Karaoke Version] - Single
Показать ещё