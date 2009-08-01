Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Karaoke Hits from - Miss Saigon - The Musical

Karaoke Hits from - Miss Saigon - The Musical

Karaoke - Ameritz

2009 Ameritz Music Limited  • Инструментальная  • 2009

1

Movie In My Mind (In The Style Of Miss Saigon – The Musical)

Karaoke - Ameritz

5:10

2

Why God Why (In The Style Of Miss Saigon – The Musical)

Karaoke - Ameritz

4:56

3

Sun And Moon (In The Style Of Miss Saigon – The Musical)

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:08

4

Last Night Of The World (In The Style Of Miss Saigon – The Musical)

Karaoke - Ameritz

4:42

5

I Still Believe (In The Style Of Miss Saigon – The Musical)

Karaoke - Ameritz

4:04

6

I’d Give My Life For You (In The Style Of Miss Saigon – The Musical)

Karaoke - Ameritz

4:13

7

Bui Doi (In The Style Of Miss Saigon – The Musical)

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:20

1

Movie In My Mind (In The Style Of Miss Saigon – The Musical)

Karaoke - Ameritz

5:10

2

Why God Why (In The Style Of Miss Saigon – The Musical)

Karaoke - Ameritz

4:56

3

Sun And Moon (In The Style Of Miss Saigon – The Musical)

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:08

4

Last Night Of The World (In The Style Of Miss Saigon – The Musical)

Karaoke - Ameritz

4:42

5

I Still Believe (In The Style Of Miss Saigon – The Musical)

Karaoke - Ameritz

4:04

6

I’d Give My Life For You (In The Style Of Miss Saigon – The Musical)

Karaoke - Ameritz

4:13

7

Bui Doi (In The Style Of Miss Saigon – The Musical)

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:20

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома Sound of Silence (In the Style of Simon & Garfunkel) [Karaoke Version] - Single

Sound of Silence (In the Style of Simon & Garfunkel) [Karaoke Version] - Single

Постер альбома Midas Touch (In the Style of Midnight Star) [Karaoke Version] - Single

Midas Touch (In the Style of Midnight Star) [Karaoke Version] - Single

Постер альбома When Doves Cry (In the Style of Prince) [Karaoke Version] - Single

When Doves Cry (In the Style of Prince) [Karaoke Version] - Single

Постер альбома If There's Any Justice (In the Style of Lemar) [Karaoke Version] - Single

If There's Any Justice (In the Style of Lemar) [Karaoke Version] - Single

Постер альбома Unwritten (In the Style of Natasha Bedingfield) [Karaoke Version] - Single

Unwritten (In the Style of Natasha Bedingfield) [Karaoke Version] - Single

Постер альбома Spooky (In the Style of Peter Grant) [Karaoke Version] - Single

Spooky (In the Style of Peter Grant) [Karaoke Version] - Single