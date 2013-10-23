Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Karaoke - Country Hits for Girls

Karaoke - Country Hits for Girls

Karaoke - Ameritz

2013 Ameritz Music Ltd  • Инструментальная  • 2013

1

9 to 5 (In the Style of Dolly Parton) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

2:45

2

Heartaches (In the Style of Patsy Cline) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

2:24

3

I Fall to Pieces (In the Style of Patsy Cline) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

2:50

4

But I Do Love You (In the Style of Leann Rimes) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:17

5

Fifty Seven Chevrolet (In the Style of Billie Jo Spears) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:05

6

Every Little Thing (In the Style of Carlene Carter) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:10

7

Banks of the Ohio (In the Style of Olivia Newton John) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:28

8

Blanket on the Ground (In the Style of Billie Jo Spears) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:19

9

Blue (In the Style of Leann Rimes) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

2:56

10

I'm Gonna Getcha Good (In the Style of Shania Twain) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

4:02

11

Commitment (In the Style of Leann Rimes) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

4:33

12

Constant Craving (In the Style of K. D. Lang) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

4:17

13

Cry (In the Style of Faith Hill) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:47

14

Don't (In the Style of Shania Twain) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:53

15

Eagle When She Flies (In the Style of Dolly Parton) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:05

16

Forever & For Always (In the Style of Shania Twain) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

4:45

17

Heartbreaker (In the Style of Dolly Parton) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:26

18

Honey I'm Home (In the Style of Shania Twain) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:32

19

I Need You (In the Style of Leann Rimes) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:28

20

If You're Not in It for Love (Im Outta Here)   [In the Style of Shania Twain] [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

4:31

