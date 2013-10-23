Karaoke - Country Hits for Girls

Слушатели
Karaoke - Ameritz
1
9 to 5 (In the Style of Dolly Parton) [Karaoke Version]
2
Heartaches (In the Style of Patsy Cline) [Karaoke Version]
3
I Fall to Pieces (In the Style of Patsy Cline) [Karaoke Version]
4
But I Do Love You (In the Style of Leann Rimes) [Karaoke Version]
5
Fifty Seven Chevrolet (In the Style of Billie Jo Spears) [Karaoke Version]
6
Every Little Thing (In the Style of Carlene Carter) [Karaoke Version]
7
Banks of the Ohio (In the Style of Olivia Newton John) [Karaoke Version]
8
Blanket on the Ground (In the Style of Billie Jo Spears) [Karaoke Version]
9
Blue (In the Style of Leann Rimes) [Karaoke Version]
10
I'm Gonna Getcha Good (In the Style of Shania Twain) [Karaoke Version]
11
Commitment (In the Style of Leann Rimes) [Karaoke Version]
12
Constant Craving (In the Style of K. D. Lang) [Karaoke Version]
13
Cry (In the Style of Faith Hill) [Karaoke Version]
14
Don't (In the Style of Shania Twain) [Karaoke Version]
15
Eagle When She Flies (In the Style of Dolly Parton) [Karaoke Version]
16
Forever & For Always (In the Style of Shania Twain) [Karaoke Version]
17
Heartbreaker (In the Style of Dolly Parton) [Karaoke Version]
18
Honey I'm Home (In the Style of Shania Twain) [Karaoke Version]
19
I Need You (In the Style of Leann Rimes) [Karaoke Version]
20
If You're Not in It for Love (Im Outta Here) [In the Style of Shania Twain] [Karaoke Version]
Sound of Silence (In the Style of Simon & Garfunkel) [Karaoke Version] - Single
Midas Touch (In the Style of Midnight Star) [Karaoke Version] - Single
When Doves Cry (In the Style of Prince) [Karaoke Version] - Single
If There's Any Justice (In the Style of Lemar) [Karaoke Version] - Single
Unwritten (In the Style of Natasha Bedingfield) [Karaoke Version] - Single
Spooky (In the Style of Peter Grant) [Karaoke Version] - Single
