Альбом
Постер альбома Karaoke - Christmas Songs Vol.10

Karaoke - Christmas Songs Vol.10

Karaoke - Ameritz

2008 Ameritz Music Limited  • Инструментальная  • 2008

1

Winter Wonderland (In The Style Of Traditional)

Karaoke - Ameritz

2:02

2

Someday At Christmas (In The Style Of The Temptations)

Karaoke - Ameritz

2:51

3

Stop The Cavalry (In The Style Of Jona Lewie)

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:00

4

The Christmas Song (In The Style Of Nat King Cole)

Karaoke - Ameritz

2:29

5

O Holy Night (In The Style Of Billy Gillman)

Karaoke - Ameritz

4:03

6

We Three Kings Of Orient Are (In The Style Of Traditional)

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:13

7

I Believe In Father Christmas (In The Style Of Greg Lake)

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:26

8

When A Child Is Born (In The Style Of Zoe Birkett)

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:19

9

White Christmas (In The Style Of Andy Williams)

Karaoke - Ameritz

2:43

10

Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas (In The Style Of Judy Garland)

Karaoke - Ameritz

2:45

11

The First Noel (In The Style Of Traditional)

Karaoke - Ameritz

4:41

12

Cool Yule (In The Style Of Louis Armstrong)

Karaoke - Ameritz

2:42

