Karaoke - Pop Hits for Girls, Vol. 7

Karaoke - Ameritz
1
Perfect Moment (In the Style of Martine Mccutcheon) [Karaoke Version]
2
Rich Girl (In the Style of Gwen Stefani) [Karaoke Version]
3
Push the Button (In the Style of Sugababes) [Karaoke Version]
4
Nowhere Man (In the Style of Carpenters) [Karaoke Version]
5
Shape (In the Style of Sugababes) [Karaoke Version]
6
Only Human (In the Style of Dina Carroll) [Karaoke Version]
7
Now (In the Style of Carpenters) [Karaoke Version]
8
Red Blooded Woman (In the Style of Kylie Minogue) [Karaoke Version]
9
Perfect Year (In the Style of Dina Carroll) [Karaoke Version]
10
Only Love (In the Style of Nana Mouskouri) [Karaoke Version]
11
Searching My Soul (In the Style of Vonda Shepard) [Karaoke Version]
12
Remember Me with Love (In the Style of Gloria Estefan) [Karaoke Version]
13
Other Side of the World (In the Style of Kt Tunstall) [Karaoke Version]
14
See the Day (In the Style of Girls Aloud) [Karaoke Version]
15
Outrageous (In the Style of Britney Spears) [Karaoke Version]
16
Power of Goodbye (In the Style of Madonna) [Karaoke Version]
17
Proud (In the Style of Heather Small) [Karaoke Version]
18
Rainy Days (In the Style of Martine Mccutcheon) [Karaoke Version]
19
Romeo (In the Style of Petula Clark) [Karaoke Version]
20
Say You'll Be Mine (In the Style of Steps) [Karaoke Version]
Sound of Silence (In the Style of Simon & Garfunkel) [Karaoke Version] - Single
Midas Touch (In the Style of Midnight Star) [Karaoke Version] - Single
When Doves Cry (In the Style of Prince) [Karaoke Version] - Single
If There's Any Justice (In the Style of Lemar) [Karaoke Version] - Single
Unwritten (In the Style of Natasha Bedingfield) [Karaoke Version] - Single
Spooky (In the Style of Peter Grant) [Karaoke Version] - Single
