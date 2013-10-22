Karaoke Hits from the 1980's, Vol. 16

Слушатели
Karaoke - Ameritz
1
Only You (In the Style of Yazoo) [Karaoke Version]
2
Frankie (In the Style of Sister Sledge) [Karaoke Version]
3
Lately (In the Style of Stevie Wonder) [Karaoke Version]
4
Footloose (Kenny Loggins) [In the Style of Footloose] [Karaoke Version]
5
What a Feeling (In the Style of Flashdance) [Karaoke Version]
6
Love Letters (In the Style of Alison Moyet) [Karaoke Version]
7
Girls Just Wanna Have Fun (In the Style of Cyndi Lauper) [Karaoke Version]
8
Stop (In the Style of Sam Brown) [Karaoke Version]
9
Sweet Dreams (In the Style of Eurythmics, The) [Karaoke Version]
10
(Something Inside) So Strong (In the Style of Labi Siferi) [Karaoke Version]
11
You Might Need Somebody (In the Style of Randy Crawford) [Karaoke Version]
12
The Lady in Red (In the Style of Chris De Burgh) [Karaoke Version]
13
I Want to Know What Love Is (In the Style of Foreigner) [Karaoke Version]
14
Whats Love Got to Do with It (In the Style of Tina Turner) [Karaoke Version]
15
Every Breath You Take (In the Style of the Police) [Karaoke Version]
16
If I Could Turn Back Time (In the Style of Cher) [Karaoke Version]
17
Dreams (In the Style of Fleetwood Mac) [Karaoke Version]
18
Walk of Life (In the Style of Dire Straits) [Karaoke Version]
19
Wonderful Tonight (In the Style of Eric Clapton) [Karaoke Version]
20
She's Like the Wind (In the Style of Dirty Dancing) [Karaoke Version]
Sound of Silence (In the Style of Simon & Garfunkel) [Karaoke Version] - Single
Midas Touch (In the Style of Midnight Star) [Karaoke Version] - Single
When Doves Cry (In the Style of Prince) [Karaoke Version] - Single
If There's Any Justice (In the Style of Lemar) [Karaoke Version] - Single
Unwritten (In the Style of Natasha Bedingfield) [Karaoke Version] - Single
Spooky (In the Style of Peter Grant) [Karaoke Version] - Single
