Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Karaoke - Latest Chart Hits for Girls, Vol. 13

Karaoke - Latest Chart Hits for Girls, Vol. 13

Karaoke - Ameritz

2013 Ameritz Music Ltd  • Инструментальная  • 2013

1

You Belong with Me (In the Style of Taylor Swift) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:55

2

I Look to You (In the Style of Whitney Houston) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

4:26

3

Love Game (In the Style of Lady Gaga) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:39

4

I'm Like a Bird (In the Style of Nelly Furtado) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

4:20

5

Boys & Girls (In the Style of Pixie Lott) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:06

6

Already Gone (In the Style of Kelly Clarkson) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

4:43

7

Manos Al Aire (In the Style of Nelly Furtado) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:26

8

Maneater (In the Style of Nelly Furtado) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

4:09

9

Beautiful World (In the Style of Utada Hikaru) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

5:06

10

Too Young (In the Style of Queensberry) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:41

11

Get Sexy (In the Style of Sugababes) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:23

12

Jungle Drum (In the Style of Emiliana Torrini) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

2:15

13

Wild Young Hearts (In the Style of Noisettes) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

2:51

14

22 (In the Style of Lily Allen) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:08

15

Celebration (In the Style of Madonna) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:27

16

She Wolf (In the Style of Shakira) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:07

17

Quicksand (In the Style of La Roux) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:05

18

Happy (In the Style of Leona Lewis) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

4:01

19

S.O.S (Let the Music Play) [In the Style of Jordin Sparks] [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:31

20

I'm Not Your Toy (In the Style of La Roux) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:18

1

You Belong with Me (In the Style of Taylor Swift) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:55

2

I Look to You (In the Style of Whitney Houston) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

4:26

3

Love Game (In the Style of Lady Gaga) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:39

4

I'm Like a Bird (In the Style of Nelly Furtado) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

4:20

5

Boys & Girls (In the Style of Pixie Lott) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:06

6

Already Gone (In the Style of Kelly Clarkson) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

4:43

7

Manos Al Aire (In the Style of Nelly Furtado) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:26

8

Maneater (In the Style of Nelly Furtado) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

4:09

9

Beautiful World (In the Style of Utada Hikaru) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

5:06

10

Too Young (In the Style of Queensberry) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:41

11

Get Sexy (In the Style of Sugababes) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:23

12

Jungle Drum (In the Style of Emiliana Torrini) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

2:15

13

Wild Young Hearts (In the Style of Noisettes) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

2:51

14

22 (In the Style of Lily Allen) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:08

15

Celebration (In the Style of Madonna) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:27

16

She Wolf (In the Style of Shakira) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:07

17

Quicksand (In the Style of La Roux) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:05

18

Happy (In the Style of Leona Lewis) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

4:01

19

S.O.S (Let the Music Play) [In the Style of Jordin Sparks] [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:31

20

I'm Not Your Toy (In the Style of La Roux) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:18

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома Sound of Silence (In the Style of Simon & Garfunkel) [Karaoke Version] - Single

Sound of Silence (In the Style of Simon & Garfunkel) [Karaoke Version] - Single

Постер альбома Midas Touch (In the Style of Midnight Star) [Karaoke Version] - Single

Midas Touch (In the Style of Midnight Star) [Karaoke Version] - Single

Постер альбома When Doves Cry (In the Style of Prince) [Karaoke Version] - Single

When Doves Cry (In the Style of Prince) [Karaoke Version] - Single

Постер альбома If There's Any Justice (In the Style of Lemar) [Karaoke Version] - Single

If There's Any Justice (In the Style of Lemar) [Karaoke Version] - Single

Постер альбома Unwritten (In the Style of Natasha Bedingfield) [Karaoke Version] - Single

Unwritten (In the Style of Natasha Bedingfield) [Karaoke Version] - Single

Постер альбома Spooky (In the Style of Peter Grant) [Karaoke Version] - Single

Spooky (In the Style of Peter Grant) [Karaoke Version] - Single

Похожие альбомы

Постер альбома COMPLEX OF KILLING A MAN

COMPLEX OF KILLING A MAN

Постер альбома L'archipel du funk, Vol. 1

L'archipel du funk, Vol. 1

Постер альбома Music Trance

Music Trance

Постер альбома Love Wars

Love Wars

Постер альбома Discognosis

Discognosis

Постер альбома Funky Bump

Funky Bump