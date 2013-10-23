Karaoke - Latest Chart Hits for Girls, Vol. 13

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Karaoke - Ameritz
1
You Belong with Me (In the Style of Taylor Swift) [Karaoke Version]
2
I Look to You (In the Style of Whitney Houston) [Karaoke Version]
3
Love Game (In the Style of Lady Gaga) [Karaoke Version]
4
I'm Like a Bird (In the Style of Nelly Furtado) [Karaoke Version]
5
Boys & Girls (In the Style of Pixie Lott) [Karaoke Version]
6
Already Gone (In the Style of Kelly Clarkson) [Karaoke Version]
7
Manos Al Aire (In the Style of Nelly Furtado) [Karaoke Version]
8
Maneater (In the Style of Nelly Furtado) [Karaoke Version]
9
Beautiful World (In the Style of Utada Hikaru) [Karaoke Version]
10
Too Young (In the Style of Queensberry) [Karaoke Version]
11
Get Sexy (In the Style of Sugababes) [Karaoke Version]
12
Jungle Drum (In the Style of Emiliana Torrini) [Karaoke Version]
13
Wild Young Hearts (In the Style of Noisettes) [Karaoke Version]
14
22 (In the Style of Lily Allen) [Karaoke Version]
15
Celebration (In the Style of Madonna) [Karaoke Version]
16
She Wolf (In the Style of Shakira) [Karaoke Version]
17
Quicksand (In the Style of La Roux) [Karaoke Version]
18
Happy (In the Style of Leona Lewis) [Karaoke Version]
19
S.O.S (Let the Music Play) [In the Style of Jordin Sparks] [Karaoke Version]
20
I'm Not Your Toy (In the Style of La Roux) [Karaoke Version]
Sound of Silence (In the Style of Simon & Garfunkel) [Karaoke Version] - Single
Midas Touch (In the Style of Midnight Star) [Karaoke Version] - Single
When Doves Cry (In the Style of Prince) [Karaoke Version] - Single
If There's Any Justice (In the Style of Lemar) [Karaoke Version] - Single
Unwritten (In the Style of Natasha Bedingfield) [Karaoke Version] - Single
Spooky (In the Style of Peter Grant) [Karaoke Version] - Single
Показать ещё
COMPLEX OF KILLING A MAN
L'archipel du funk, Vol. 1
Music Trance
Love Wars
Discognosis
Funky Bump