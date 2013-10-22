Karaoke Hits from the 1980's, Vol. 15

Слушатели
Karaoke - Ameritz
1
Celebration (In the Style of Kool & The Gang) [Karaoke Version]
2
Starmaker (In the Style of Fame) [Karaoke Version]
3
I Can't Stand Still (In the Style of Footloose - The Musical) [Karaoke Version]
4
Crying (In the Style of K. D. Lang) [Karaoke Version]
5
Why God Why (In the Style of Miss Saigon) [Karaoke Version]
6
Bring Him Home (In the Style of Les Miserables) [Karaoke Version]
7
Teardrops (In the Style of Womack & Womack) [Karaoke Version]
8
Castle on a Cloud (In the Style of Les Miserables) [Karaoke Version]
9
Loco in Acapulco (In the Style of Four Tops) [Karaoke Version]
10
Fake (In the Style of Alexander O'neal) [Karaoke Version]
11
Finally (In the Style of Cece Peniston) [Karaoke Version]
12
Let's Hear It for the Boy (Footloose) [In the Style of Deniece Williams] [Karaoke Version]
13
La Paloma (In the Style of Julio Iglesias) [Karaoke Version]
14
I Love a Piano (In the Style of Liza Minnelli) [Karaoke Version]
15
Stars (In the Style of Les Miserables) [Karaoke Version]
16
River of Dreams (In the Style of Billy Joel) [Karaoke Version]
17
Someone Else's Story (In the Style of Chess) [Karaoke Version]
18
Papa Can You Hear Me (In the Style of Barbra Streisand) [Karaoke Version]
19
Solitaire (In the Style of Shirley Bassey) [Karaoke Version]
Sound of Silence (In the Style of Simon & Garfunkel) [Karaoke Version] - Single
Midas Touch (In the Style of Midnight Star) [Karaoke Version] - Single
When Doves Cry (In the Style of Prince) [Karaoke Version] - Single
If There's Any Justice (In the Style of Lemar) [Karaoke Version] - Single
Unwritten (In the Style of Natasha Bedingfield) [Karaoke Version] - Single
Spooky (In the Style of Peter Grant) [Karaoke Version] - Single
