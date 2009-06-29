Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Karaoke Hits from - Oliver! - The Musical

Karaoke Hits from - Oliver! - The Musical

Karaoke - Ameritz

Ameritz Music Ltd  • Инструментальная  • 2009

1

Food Glorious Food (In The Style Of Oliver! – The Musical)

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:35

2

Oliver! (In The Style Of Oliver! – The Musical)

Karaoke - Ameritz

1:32

3

I Shall Scream (In The Style Of Oliver! – The Musical)

Karaoke - Ameritz

2:46

4

That’s Your Funeral (In The Style Of Oliver! – The Musical)

Karaoke - Ameritz

2:17

5

Where Is Love? (In The Style Of Oliver! – The Musical)

Karaoke - Ameritz

1:42

6

Consider Yourself (In The Style Of Oliver! – The Musical)

Karaoke - Ameritz

6:22

7

You’ve Got To Pick A Pocket Or Two (In The Style Of Oliver! – The Musical)

Karaoke - Ameritz

2:44

8

It’s a Fine Life (In The Style Of Oliver! – The Musical)

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:42

9

I’d Do Anything (In The Style Of Oliver! – The Musical)

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:40

10

Be Back Soon (In The Style Of Oliver! – The Musical)

Karaoke - Ameritz

2:45

11

Oom-Pah-Pah (In The Style Of Oliver! – The Musical)

Karaoke - Ameritz

2:17

12

My Name! (In The Style Of Oliver! – The Musical)

Karaoke - Ameritz

2:44

13

As Long As He Needs Me (In The Style Of Oliver! – The Musical)

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:02

14

Who Will Buy? (In The Style Of Oliver! – The Musical)

Karaoke - Ameritz

4:17

15

Reviewing The Situation (In The Style Of Oliver! – The Musical)

Karaoke - Ameritz

5:41

