Karaoke - Rock Hits for Boys, Vol. 3

Karaoke - Ameritz
1
Don't Look Back in Anger (In the Style of Oasis) [Karaoke Version]
2
Dedicated Follower of Fashion (In the Style of the Kinks) [Karaoke Version]
3
Desperado (In the Style of the Eagles) [Karaoke Version]
4
Everlasting Love (In the Style of Love Affair) [Karaoke Version]
5
Faithfully (In the Style of Journey) [Karaoke Version]
6
Fields of Gold (In the Style of Sting) [Karaoke Version]
7
Every Rose Has It's Thorn (In the Style of Poison) [Karaoke Version]
8
Dignity (In the Style of Deacon Blue) [Karaoke Version]
9
Disco 2000 (In the Style of Pulp) [Karaoke Version]
10
Do That to Me One Last Time (In the Style of Captain & Tennille) [Karaoke Version]
11
Don't Let Me Down (In the Style of Stereophonics) [Karaoke Version]
12
Don't Pay the Ferryman (In the Style of Chris De Burgh) [Karaoke Version]
13
Down Down (In the Style of Status Quo) [Karaoke Version]
14
Down Under (In the Style of Men at Work) [Karaoke Version]
15
Driving Home for Christmas (In the Style of Chris Rea) [Karaoke Version]
16
Electricity (In the Style of Elton John) [Karaoke Version]
17
Every Kinda People (In the Style of Robert Palmer) [Karaoke Version]
18
Eyes of Blue (In the Style of Paul Carrack) [Karaoke Version]
19
Fairground (In the Style of Simply Red) [Karaoke Version]
20
Feel Like Making Love (In the Style of Bad Company) [Karaoke Version]
Sound of Silence (In the Style of Simon & Garfunkel) [Karaoke Version] - Single
Midas Touch (In the Style of Midnight Star) [Karaoke Version] - Single
When Doves Cry (In the Style of Prince) [Karaoke Version] - Single
If There's Any Justice (In the Style of Lemar) [Karaoke Version] - Single
Unwritten (In the Style of Natasha Bedingfield) [Karaoke Version] - Single
Spooky (In the Style of Peter Grant) [Karaoke Version] - Single
