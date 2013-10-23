Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Karaoke - Rock Hits for Boys, Vol. 3

Karaoke - Rock Hits for Boys, Vol. 3

Karaoke - Ameritz

2013 Ameritz Music Ltd  • Инструментальная  • 2013

1

Don't Look Back in Anger (In the Style of Oasis) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

4:58

2

Dedicated Follower of Fashion (In the Style of the Kinks) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:01

3

Desperado (In the Style of the Eagles) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:28

4

Everlasting Love (In the Style of Love Affair) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:17

5

Faithfully (In the Style of Journey) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

4:26

6

Fields of Gold (In the Style of Sting) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:15

7

Every Rose Has It's Thorn (In the Style of Poison) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

4:24

8

Dignity (In the Style of Deacon Blue) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:46

9

Disco 2000 (In the Style of Pulp) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

4:27

10

Do That to Me One Last Time (In the Style of Captain & Tennille) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:02

11

Don't Let Me Down (In the Style of Stereophonics) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

4:16

12

Don't Pay the Ferryman (In the Style of Chris De Burgh) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:27

13

Down Down (In the Style of Status Quo) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:46

14

Down Under (In the Style of Men at Work) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:31

15

Driving Home for Christmas (In the Style of Chris Rea) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

4:18

16

Electricity (In the Style of Elton John) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:26

17

Every Kinda People (In the Style of Robert Palmer) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:29

18

Eyes of Blue (In the Style of Paul Carrack) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:54

19

Fairground (In the Style of Simply Red) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:41

20

Feel Like Making Love (In the Style of Bad Company) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

4:45

1

Don't Look Back in Anger (In the Style of Oasis) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

4:58

2

Dedicated Follower of Fashion (In the Style of the Kinks) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:01

3

Desperado (In the Style of the Eagles) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:28

4

Everlasting Love (In the Style of Love Affair) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:17

5

Faithfully (In the Style of Journey) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

4:26

6

Fields of Gold (In the Style of Sting) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:15

7

Every Rose Has It's Thorn (In the Style of Poison) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

4:24

8

Dignity (In the Style of Deacon Blue) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:46

9

Disco 2000 (In the Style of Pulp) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

4:27

10

Do That to Me One Last Time (In the Style of Captain & Tennille) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:02

11

Don't Let Me Down (In the Style of Stereophonics) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

4:16

12

Don't Pay the Ferryman (In the Style of Chris De Burgh) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:27

13

Down Down (In the Style of Status Quo) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:46

14

Down Under (In the Style of Men at Work) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:31

15

Driving Home for Christmas (In the Style of Chris Rea) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

4:18

16

Electricity (In the Style of Elton John) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:26

17

Every Kinda People (In the Style of Robert Palmer) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:29

18

Eyes of Blue (In the Style of Paul Carrack) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:54

19

Fairground (In the Style of Simply Red) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:41

20

Feel Like Making Love (In the Style of Bad Company) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

4:45

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома Sound of Silence (In the Style of Simon & Garfunkel) [Karaoke Version] - Single

Sound of Silence (In the Style of Simon & Garfunkel) [Karaoke Version] - Single

Постер альбома Midas Touch (In the Style of Midnight Star) [Karaoke Version] - Single

Midas Touch (In the Style of Midnight Star) [Karaoke Version] - Single

Постер альбома When Doves Cry (In the Style of Prince) [Karaoke Version] - Single

When Doves Cry (In the Style of Prince) [Karaoke Version] - Single

Постер альбома If There's Any Justice (In the Style of Lemar) [Karaoke Version] - Single

If There's Any Justice (In the Style of Lemar) [Karaoke Version] - Single

Постер альбома Unwritten (In the Style of Natasha Bedingfield) [Karaoke Version] - Single

Unwritten (In the Style of Natasha Bedingfield) [Karaoke Version] - Single

Постер альбома Spooky (In the Style of Peter Grant) [Karaoke Version] - Single

Spooky (In the Style of Peter Grant) [Karaoke Version] - Single