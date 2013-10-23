Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Karaoke - Classical Hits for Girls, Vol. 2

Karaoke - Classical Hits for Girls, Vol. 2

Karaoke - Ameritz

2013 Ameritz Music Ltd  • Инструментальная  • 2013

1

Ave Maria (In the Style of Hayley Westenra) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:40

2

Songbird (In the Style of All Angels) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

2:56

3

Pokarekare Ana (In the Style of Hayley Westenra) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:04

4

Benedictus (In the Style of Hayley Westenra) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:41

5

The Water Is Wide (In the Style of Hayley Westenra) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:29

6

Prayer in the Night (In the Style of Amici Forever) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:17

7

Titanic: Il Mio Cuore Va (In the Style of Sarah Brightman) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

4:16

8

Whisper of Angels (In the Style of Amici Forever) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:47

9

Prayer (In the Style of Hayley Westenra) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

4:18

10

En Aranjuez Con Tu Amor (In the Style of Sarah Brightman) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:44

11

Papa Can You Hear Me? (In the Style of Charlotte Church) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:00

12

Tu Quieres Volver (In the Style of Sarah Brightman) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

4:00

13

Nothing Compares 2 U (In the Style of All Angels) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

4:22

14

Nella Fantasia (In the Style of Katherine Jenkins) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

5:05

15

I Vow to Thee My Country (In the Style of Katherine Jenkins) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

2:49

16

Somewhere (In the Style of Katherine Jenkins) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:32

17

The Flower Duet (In the Style of Katherine Jenkins) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:43

18

Tosca 'Vissi D'arte' (In the Style of Maria Callas) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:05

19

Norma: Casta Diva (In the Style of Maria Callas) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

5:05

20

Ave Maria, 'Ellens Gesang Iii', D.839 (In the Style of Kiri Te-Kawana) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:33

