Karaoke - Classical Hits for Girls, Vol. 2

Karaoke - Ameritz
1
Ave Maria (In the Style of Hayley Westenra) [Karaoke Version]
2
Songbird (In the Style of All Angels) [Karaoke Version]
3
Pokarekare Ana (In the Style of Hayley Westenra) [Karaoke Version]
4
Benedictus (In the Style of Hayley Westenra) [Karaoke Version]
5
The Water Is Wide (In the Style of Hayley Westenra) [Karaoke Version]
6
Prayer in the Night (In the Style of Amici Forever) [Karaoke Version]
7
Titanic: Il Mio Cuore Va (In the Style of Sarah Brightman) [Karaoke Version]
8
Whisper of Angels (In the Style of Amici Forever) [Karaoke Version]
9
Prayer (In the Style of Hayley Westenra) [Karaoke Version]
10
En Aranjuez Con Tu Amor (In the Style of Sarah Brightman) [Karaoke Version]
11
Papa Can You Hear Me? (In the Style of Charlotte Church) [Karaoke Version]
12
Tu Quieres Volver (In the Style of Sarah Brightman) [Karaoke Version]
13
Nothing Compares 2 U (In the Style of All Angels) [Karaoke Version]
14
Nella Fantasia (In the Style of Katherine Jenkins) [Karaoke Version]
15
I Vow to Thee My Country (In the Style of Katherine Jenkins) [Karaoke Version]
16
Somewhere (In the Style of Katherine Jenkins) [Karaoke Version]
17
The Flower Duet (In the Style of Katherine Jenkins) [Karaoke Version]
18
Tosca 'Vissi D'arte' (In the Style of Maria Callas) [Karaoke Version]
19
Norma: Casta Diva (In the Style of Maria Callas) [Karaoke Version]
20
Ave Maria, 'Ellens Gesang Iii', D.839 (In the Style of Kiri Te-Kawana) [Karaoke Version]
Sound of Silence (In the Style of Simon & Garfunkel) [Karaoke Version] - Single
Midas Touch (In the Style of Midnight Star) [Karaoke Version] - Single
When Doves Cry (In the Style of Prince) [Karaoke Version] - Single
If There's Any Justice (In the Style of Lemar) [Karaoke Version] - Single
Unwritten (In the Style of Natasha Bedingfield) [Karaoke Version] - Single
Spooky (In the Style of Peter Grant) [Karaoke Version] - Single
