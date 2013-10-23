Karaoke - Latest Chart Hits for Boys, Vol. 9

Слушатели
Karaoke - Ameritz
1
Mr Brightside (In the Style of the Killers) [Karaoke Version]
2
Time After Time (In the Style of Ronan Keating) [Karaoke Version]
3
Lucky (In the Style of Jason Mraz) [Karaoke Version]
4
If You Don't Wanna Love Me (In the Style of James Morrison) [Karaoke Version]
5
Open Your Eyes (In the Style of Snow Patrol) [Karaoke Version]
6
Up All Night (In the Style of Take That) [Karaoke Version]
7
Better Than This (In the Style of Keane) [Karaoke Version]
8
Everybody Knows (In the Style of John Legend) [Karaoke Version]
9
Let It Go (In the Style of Will Young) [Karaoke Version]
10
You Could Be Happy (In the Style of Snow Patrol) [Karaoke Version]
11
Talk You Down (In the Style of the Script) [Karaoke Version]
12
Change (In the Style of Daniel Merriweather) [Karaoke Version]
13
Wonderful (In the Style of Gary Go) [Karaoke Version]
14
This Is Your Song (In the Style of Ronan Keating) [Karaoke Version]
15
I Believe I Can Fly (In the Style of Ronan Keating) [Karaoke Version]
16
Make It Mine (In the Style of Jason Mraz) [Karaoke Version]
17
Like a Hobo (In the Style of Charlie Winston) [Karaoke Version]
18
Mad (In the Style of Ne-Yo) [Karaoke Version]
19
On Sattache (In the Style of Christophe Mae) [Karaoke Version]
20
Fairytale (In the Style of Alexander Rybak) [Karaoke Version]
Sound of Silence (In the Style of Simon & Garfunkel) [Karaoke Version] - Single
Midas Touch (In the Style of Midnight Star) [Karaoke Version] - Single
When Doves Cry (In the Style of Prince) [Karaoke Version] - Single
If There's Any Justice (In the Style of Lemar) [Karaoke Version] - Single
Unwritten (In the Style of Natasha Bedingfield) [Karaoke Version] - Single
Spooky (In the Style of Peter Grant) [Karaoke Version] - Single
