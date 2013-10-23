Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Karaoke - Latest Chart Hits for Boys, Vol. 7

Karaoke - Latest Chart Hits for Boys, Vol. 7

Karaoke - Ameritz

2013 Ameritz Music Ltd  • Инструментальная  • 2013

1

Never Miss a Beat (In the Style of Kaiser Chiefs) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:13

2

What About Us? (In the Style of John Barrowman) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:45

3

Just Stand Up! (In the Style of Artists Stand up to Cancer) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:37

4

Miss Independent (In the Style of Ne-Yo) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:54

5

Sos (In the Style of Jonas Brothers) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

2:36

6

Love You Anyway (In the Style of Boyzone) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:20

7

The Shock of the Lightening (In the Style of Oasis) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

4:55

8

Take Back the City (In the Style of Snow Patrol) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

4:39

9

The Winners Song (In the Style of Geraldine) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:19

10

If He Should Ever Leave You (In the Style of Tom Jones) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:35

11

Crazy (In the Style of Ray Lamontagne) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

4:08

12

Greatest Day (In the Style of Take That) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:58

13

Breakeven (In the Style of the Script) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

4:33

14

Only Ones Who Know (In the Style of Tony Christie) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

4:27

15

Louise (In the Style of Tony Christie) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

5:18

16

Creative (In the Style of Leon Jackson) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:57

17

Tonight (In the Style of Ed Jordan) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:39

18

You (In the Style of Wes Carr) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:20

19

Said It All (In the Style of Take That) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

4:15

