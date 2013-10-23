Karaoke - Rock & Roll Hits for Boys, Vol. 6

Слушатели
Karaoke - Ameritz
1
Blue Suede Shoes (In the Style of Elvis Presley) [Karaoke Version]
2
Suspicious Minds (In the Style of Elvis Presley) [Karaoke Version]
3
Love Me Tender (In the Style of Elvis Presley) [Karaoke Version]
4
Hound Dog (In the Style of Elvis Presley) [Karaoke Version]
5
Can't Help Falling in Love (Live Version) [In the Style of Elvis Presley] [Karaoke Version]
6
Chantilly Lace (In the Style of Big Bopper, The) [Karaoke Version]
7
An American Trilogy (In the Style of Elvis Presley) [Karaoke Version]
8
The Wonder of You (In the Style of Elvis Presley) [Karaoke Version]
9
One Night (In the Style of Elvis Presley) [Karaoke Version]
10
Are You Lonesome Tonight? (In the Style of Elvis Presley) [Karaoke Version]
11
In the Ghetto (In the Style of Elvis Presley) [Karaoke Version]
12
It's Now or Never (In the Style of Elvis Presley) [Karaoke Version]
13
There Goes My Everything (In the Style of Elvis Presley) [Karaoke Version]
14
Help Me Make It Through the Night (In the Style of Elvis Presley) [Karaoke Version]
15
Heartbreak Hotel (In the Style of Elvis Presley) [Karaoke Version]
16
Make the World Go Away (In the Style of Elvis Presley) [Karaoke Version]
17
Mary in the Morning (In the Style of Elvis Presley) [Karaoke Version]
18
Blue Moon of Kentucky (In the Style of Elvis Presley) [Karaoke Version]
19
Funny How Time Slips Away (In the Style of Elvis Presley) [Karaoke Version]
Sound of Silence (In the Style of Simon & Garfunkel) [Karaoke Version] - Single
Midas Touch (In the Style of Midnight Star) [Karaoke Version] - Single
When Doves Cry (In the Style of Prince) [Karaoke Version] - Single
If There's Any Justice (In the Style of Lemar) [Karaoke Version] - Single
Unwritten (In the Style of Natasha Bedingfield) [Karaoke Version] - Single
Spooky (In the Style of Peter Grant) [Karaoke Version] - Single
