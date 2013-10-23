Karaoke - Rock & Roll Hits for Boys, Vol. 8

Слушатели
Karaoke - Ameritz
1
Great Balls of Fire (In the Style of Jerry Lee Lewis) [Karaoke Version]
2
Penny Lane (In the Style of the Beatles) [Karaoke Version]
3
You'll Never Walk Alone (In the Style of Gerry & The Pacemakers) [Karaoke Version]
4
Elvis Medley - Can't Help Falling in Love with You - Love Me Tender - Crying in the Chapel (In the Style of Elvis Presley) [Karaoke Version]
5
Take Good Care of My Baby (In the Style of Bobby Vee) [Karaoke Version]
6
Blueberry Hill (In the Style of Fats Domino) [Karaoke Version]
7
Good Golly Miss Molly (In the Style of Little Richard) [Karaoke Version]
8
Let It Be (In the Style of the Beatles) [Karaoke Version]
9
Maria (In the Style of P.J. Proby) [Karaoke Version]
10
Little Town Flirt (In the Style of Del Shannon) [Karaoke Version]
11
Never Been to Spain (In the Style of Elvis Presley) [Karaoke Version]
12
If I Were You (In the Style of Elvis Presley) [Karaoke Version]
13
Woman Without Love (In the Style of Elvis Presley) [Karaoke Version]
14
I Will (In the Style of the Beatles) [Karaoke Version]
15
And I Love You So (In the Style of Elvis Presley) [Karaoke Version]
16
Ain't That a Shame (In the Style of Fats Domino) [Karaoke Version]
17
While My Guitar Gently Weeps (In the Style of the Beatles) [Karaoke Version]
18
Three Steps to Heaven (In the Style of Eddie Cochran) [Karaoke Version]
19
Something (In the Style of the Beatles) [Karaoke Version]
20
I Saw Her Standing There (In the Style of the Beatles) [Karaoke Version]
Sound of Silence (In the Style of Simon & Garfunkel) [Karaoke Version] - Single
Midas Touch (In the Style of Midnight Star) [Karaoke Version] - Single
When Doves Cry (In the Style of Prince) [Karaoke Version] - Single
If There's Any Justice (In the Style of Lemar) [Karaoke Version] - Single
Unwritten (In the Style of Natasha Bedingfield) [Karaoke Version] - Single
Spooky (In the Style of Peter Grant) [Karaoke Version] - Single
