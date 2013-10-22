Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Karaoke Hits from the 1950's, Vol. 4

Karaoke Hits from the 1950's, Vol. 4

Karaoke - Ameritz

2013 Ameritz Music Ltd  • Инструментальная  • 2013

1

Rocky Racoon (In the Style of Lena Horne) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:31

2

Summertime (In the Style of Lena Horne) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

2:51

3

The Man I Love (In the Style of Lena Horne) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:56

4

Moon River (In the Style of Perry Como) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:35

5

Autumn Leaves (In the Style of Matt Monro) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

4:32

6

As If We Never Said Goodbye (In the Style of Julie Rogers) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

5:12

7

If I Never Sing Another Song (In the Style of Matt Monro) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

4:18

8

Sway (In the Style of Rosemary Clooney) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

2:32

9

You're the Top (In the Style of Louis Armstrong) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

2:33

10

That Old Black Magic (In the Style of Sammy Davis Jr) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:16

11

Pick Yourself Up (In the Style of Nat King Cole) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:10

12

In the Wee Small Hours of the Morning (In the Style of Frank Sinatra) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:02

13

Mambo Italiano (In the Style of Dean Martin) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

2:19

14

Stranger in Paradise (In the Style of Tony Bennett) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:03

15

Smile (In the Style of Nat King Cole) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:06

16

How About You? (In the Style of Bing Crosby & Rosemary Clooney) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

3:23

17

The Pub with No Beer (In the Style of the Clancy Brothers) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

2:29

18

It Happened in Monteray (In the Style of Frank Sinatra) [Karaoke Version]

Karaoke - Ameritz

2:41

