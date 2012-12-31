Ah Men! The Boys of Broadway

Слушатели
Betty Buckley
1
I Can See It (The Fantasticks)
2
My Defenses Are Down (Annie Get Your Gun)
3
The Jet Song (West Side Story)
4
Maria (West Side Story)
5
I Won't Dance (Roberta)
6
Venice (Elegies)
7
Luck Be a Lady (Guys & Dolls)
8
Song on the Sand (La Cage Aux Folles)
9
Hymn to Her (Adapted from My Fair Lady)
10
Come Back to Me (On a Clear Day You Can See Forever)
11
Hey There (The Pajama Game)
12
Sweeney Todd Suite (Sweeney Todd)
13
Corner of the Sky (Pippin)
14
More I Cannot Wish You (Guys & Dolls)
For the Beauty of the Earth/Jesus Loves the Little Children
Hope
Story Songs
Stars And The Moon - Live At the Donmar
New Ways To Dream