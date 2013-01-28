Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Welcome to My World, Vol. 2

Welcome to My World, Vol. 2

Jim Reeves

Country Music Recordings  • Фолк  • 2013

1

I'll Follow You

Jim Reeves

2:45

2

Penny Candy

Jim Reeves

2:32

3

Where Does a Broken Heart Go

Jim Reeves

2:25

4

You're Slipping Away from Me

Jim Reeves

1:19

5

The Wilder Your Heart Beats (The Sweeter Your Love)

Jim Reeves

2:41

6

Drinking Tequila

Jim Reeves

2:46

7

Red Eyed and Rowdy

Jim Reeves

2:26

8

Tahiti

Jim Reeves

2:27

9

Give Me One More Kiss

Jim Reeves

2:35

10

Are You the One

Alvadean CokerJim Reeves

2:36

11

How Many

Jim Reeves

2:39

12

Hillbilly Waltz

 🅴

Jim Reeves

2:28

13

Let Me Remember (Things I Can't Forget)

Jim Reeves

2:23

14

Spanish Violins

 🅴

Jim Reeves

2:28

15

A Woman's Love

Jim Reeves

2:54

16

Whispering Willow

Jim Reeves

2:35

17

If You Love Me Don't Leave Me

Jim Reeves

2:36

18

Each Beat of My Heart

Jim Reeves

3:07

19

Heart Breaking Baby

Jim Reeves

2:46

20

Let Me Love You Just a Little (Alternate Take)

Jim Reeves

2:31

21

Then I'll Stop Loving You (Alternate Take)

Jim Reeves

2:37

